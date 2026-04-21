5 Walmart Finds That Outshine Ace Hardware In Price And Quality

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Anyone who's walked through a Walmart in the past several years shouldn't be surprised to learn that the retail chain is, by the numbers, the biggest company in the United States. It's harder to name things you can't buy at Walmart than what you can, making it an all-in-one destination for many shoppers. Not only can you skip additional trips to the grocery store or pharmacy, but the store also sells lots of home improvement and automotive gear, including tires and power tools.

You can find gear from major tool companies, sometimes at lower prices than you would otherwise. There are also in-house brands owned by Walmart, like Hyper Tough, which start off pretty affordable to begin with. You won't find Walmart's private-label brands at other places like Ace Hardware, though Ace often sells big-name tools close to their list price. As fans of Milwaukee and STIHL likely already know, these list prices can be pretty steep.

This doesn't mean anyone should assume that lower price tags equate to lower quality. There are products available at Walmart that aren't just cheaper than the competition, but perform better as well. Here are five Walmart finds that outshine Ace Hardware in price and, based on test results and firsthand impressions from both customers and professionals who've used them, quality. More information on how these tools were evaluated and compared can be found at the end of this list.