4 Of The Worst Jobs To Use An Impact Driver For

Here's something you almost certainly know already: An impact driver is not a drill. That's not surprising, considering that the two have completely different names, and yet there are people who treat them as if they were. "Should I get a drill or an impact driver" threads are a common sight on online DIY forums, though the question is not as silly as it sounds. The job of both tools boils down to rotating a drill or driver bit.

The main difference between the two is that impact drivers add the titular "impact" to the rotational force found in drills, drivers, and combination drill/driver tools. When the impact driver starts encountering some resistance while fastening, the hammer inside the tool is engaged. This component hits the anvil, and through the rest of the mechanism, the force of the impact is transformed into extra rotation. This allows impact drivers to reach high torque levels while being easier on the hands.

That said, the impact motion is exactly what makes this tool a poor choice for projects that need precision and fine control, use brittle materials, or have other requirements. Here's a selection of common jobs that an impact driver is ill-suited for. If you're not sure what your tools are best at, you can often find more information on the manufacturer or retailer's website.