5 Of The Best 18V Leaf Blowers You Can Buy In 2026
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Sitting at the very top of SlashGear's ranked list of the best leaf blower brands is Ryobi, showing just how far battery technology has come. Just a couple of decades ago, the thought of an effective cordless electric blower would've been downright laughable. Despite tough competition, Ryobi tops our list — but that's for the best blower brand overall. Typically, the more powerful a blower, the more useful it is, and usually the battery-powered tools that are considered the best of the best when it comes to leaf blowing are those with 40V batteries or larger, like 60V and 80V. Ryobi's powerful 40V Brushless Whisper Series Blower, for example, is one of the reasons the brand tops our list.
But that doesn't mean Ryobi has a monopoly on smaller, 18V blowers. While not as powerful, there are numerous reasons you might opt for an 18V leaf blower. They're usually cheaper, and because they're smaller and lighter, they're also easier to maneuver and store. They're also more practical to use in smaller spaces, including indoors as a workshop or garage cleaner. Plus, an 18V power system typically offers a wider range of other tools that share batteries compared to 40V and higher, so an 18V blower would be easier to use with existing batteries and chargers.
So, while Ryobi may be tough to beat when it comes to the absolute best 40V blowers, there are other brands you might want to consider if you're looking for an 18V model. Based on professional reviews and customer satisfaction, here are five of the best 18V leaf blowers you can buy in 2026.
Bosch Profactor 18V Blower
While 40V or higher is typical among the best-rated leaf blowers, there are a couple of 18V models that actually make Consumer Reports' list of recommended products, which is pretty impressive. One such tool is the Bosch Profactor 18V Blower, which Consumer Reports says offers excellent power for loosening embedded debris, such as muddy wet leaves. The blower also earned strong marks for operational noise at a distance (though it's fairly loud up close), and high ratings for handling and sweeping. While CR found its battery life to be subpar, its charging time also scored well.
Its poor battery life and smaller size make it more suitable for lighter-duty work. After testing several different models from multiple brands, Popular Mechanics named the Bosch Profactor 18V Blower "best for small jobs," noting that its lightweight frame and small size make it especially useful for tight areas. It also praised its simple analog controls. Its nozzle twists and clicks into place for a quick, painless setup.
The trigger mechanism can lock into position but still allows air speed to be adjusted. The blower can produce over 450 CFM of airflow and up to 123 mph airspeed. It has a built-in hanger slot, which — along with its compact design — makes it easy to quickly store when you're done with it. The Bosch Profactor 18V Blower Kit (model GBL18V-450N18X), which includes an 8 Ah battery and charger, is available from Amazon for $349.
Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower
One of the best cordless leaf blowers you can buy on Amazon, no matter the voltage, is the Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower. That's according to user reviews, at least, as it's earned a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 3,600 ratings. Amazon shoppers say the tool is good enough for larger jobs and can quietly take care of sizable leaf piles. Like other 18V blowers, though, its battery life doesn't get as much praise, and some users cite durability issues with the tool.
The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower uses a brushless motor to output up to 459 CFM airflow and 116 mph air speed. It sports a cruise control lever but also has a variable-speed trigger, allowing users to not only apply the right amount of force when necessary, but also better manage runtime — if the battery isn't great, at least you can conserve power on smaller, drier piles. The tool has a rubberized soft grip and is also built to be well-balanced thanks to its in-line fan design.The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower (model XBU03Z) is available from Amazon for around $133, though prices may vary based on your location.
Heinpro Cordless Leaf Blower Compatible with DeWalt 20V Max Battery
For all intents and purposes, 18V and 20V power tools offer the same power and performance, with the difference in numbers being marketing-based semantics more than anything else. So it's fair to count brands with 20V power systems, such as DeWalt, in this list. If you have DeWalt 20V Max batteries, though, the best compatible leaf blower you can buy may not necessarily be from the brand itself. Heinpro makes a cordless leaf blower that uses DeWalt 20V Max batteries and has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon, averaged from nearly 1,200 user ratings.
The third-party blower is significantly cheaper than DeWalt's and those from major tool brands, as well. Like its price, the weight of the tool is also on the lower side, as Heinpro's blower weighs just 3.6 pounds, making it easy to maneuver and use one-handed for longer periods of time.
The blower is capable of generating up to 400 CFM of airflow and 120 mph airspeed. Its max performance comes from a Turbo Mode you can use when encountering particularly large or stubborn leaves and grass clippings. It comes with overload protection that will cut power when it registers irregular voltage, which not only helps protect the battery but also makes it safer to use and store. The Heinpro Cordless Leaf Blower Compatible with DeWalt 20V Max Battery (model HP-2180GY) is available from Amazon for $49.99.
Ridgid 18V Jobsite Blower
There are several Ridgid 18V power tools with hundreds of five-star reviews, including its jobsite blower, which has an average 4.4 out of 5 user score from Home Depot shoppers. On top of that, almost 90% of those customers recommend the tool to others. The "Jobsite" in the product's name is because the blower has a compact frame that makes it suitable for workshops and garages where you need to clear sawdust and other debris, but that doesn't make it any less useful for blowing leaves from your patio or smaller yards.
The smaller size of the Ridgid 18V Jobsite Blower gives it an advantage in tighter spaces, while it can still deliver a respectable 280 CFM of airflow. Its airspeed isn't as impressive, topping out around 105 mph, though that's still solid enough for a smaller 18V blower — just don't expect to clear large, wet piles of leaves with it. The tool has a variable-speed trigger, allowing users to slow the blower down for lighter work and conserve battery life at the same time.The Ridgid 18V Jobsite Blower (model R8604301B) is available at Home Depot for $79.97.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Blower
Based on nearly 4,800 ratings from Milwaukee customers, the brand's M18 Fuel Blower has an excellent 4.8 out of 5 average user score, making it one of the highest-rated 18V leaf blowers you can buy. It's not just the average user who finds the tool to be a winner, either. Popular Mechanics put several blowers to the test and found the M18 Fuel Blower to be the most compact of the bunch, offering the most convenient storage and handling of blowers in its class. The tool itself weighs just under 5 pounds, and Popular Mechanics said it ran fairly quietly.
However, the expert reviewers found its performance to be lower than other blowers at its price point (which, like other Milwaukee products, is at a premium). While Milwaukee promises the tool can produce up to 450 CFM airflow and 120 mph airspeed, the reviewers only recorded a maximum of 376 CFM and 87 mph. For an 18V blower, those aren't terrible numbers, though. Milwaukee says the tool is still capable at a 15-foot range, and its brushless motor can hit full throttle within a second of activating it. When it's turned on, it can be locked into cruise control for more comfortable extended use. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Blower (model 2724-20) is available from Home Depot for $189.