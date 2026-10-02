5 Of The Best 18V Leaf Blowers You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sitting at the very top of SlashGear's ranked list of the best leaf blower brands is Ryobi, showing just how far battery technology has come. Just a couple of decades ago, the thought of an effective cordless electric blower would've been downright laughable. Despite tough competition, Ryobi tops our list — but that's for the best blower brand overall. Typically, the more powerful a blower, the more useful it is, and usually the battery-powered tools that are considered the best of the best when it comes to leaf blowing are those with 40V batteries or larger, like 60V and 80V. Ryobi's powerful 40V Brushless Whisper Series Blower, for example, is one of the reasons the brand tops our list.

But that doesn't mean Ryobi has a monopoly on smaller, 18V blowers. While not as powerful, there are numerous reasons you might opt for an 18V leaf blower. They're usually cheaper, and because they're smaller and lighter, they're also easier to maneuver and store. They're also more practical to use in smaller spaces, including indoors as a workshop or garage cleaner. Plus, an 18V power system typically offers a wider range of other tools that share batteries compared to 40V and higher, so an 18V blower would be easier to use with existing batteries and chargers.

So, while Ryobi may be tough to beat when it comes to the absolute best 40V blowers, there are other brands you might want to consider if you're looking for an 18V model. Based on professional reviews and customer satisfaction, here are five of the best 18V leaf blowers you can buy in 2026.