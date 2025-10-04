Are 20V Power Tool Batteries More Powerful Than 18V?

A power tool battery's overall voltage is determined by the combined voltage of the multiple power cells that make it up. An average 18V battery usually has five power cells, each of which has a nominal voltage of 3.6 volts, at least when it's brand new and hasn't bled off any juice yet. In that same vein, a 20V battery also has five power cells, but those cells have a maximum voltage of 4 volts. At a glance, it might seem like the 20V pack's cells are stronger, but that's actually just a result of the particular means of measurement the brand is using.

A power cell's nominal voltage represents how much power it typically puts out when under load, while maximum voltage, also known as rated voltage, represents the most power a cell can put out without endangering itself. In other words, a power cell in either an 18V or 20V pack typically puts out 3.6 volts, but can put out as much as 4 volts. They're exactly the same, it's just that the battery's brand is deliberately highlighting its max potential because it sounds better. It's a marketing gimmick, in short.

18V and 20V batteries are completely interchangeable. If you placed both types on a multimeter, you would get the exact same power readout. One brand may market its 18V packs as 20V in other countries or vice-versa due to different power standards, but it's usually just to make the batteries sound a little bit stronger than they actually are.