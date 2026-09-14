5 Ridgid 18V Power Tools With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walking down the aisles at Home Depot, you're guaranteed to run into several power tool brands. Alongside big names like the professionally oriented Milwaukee and the at-home favorite Ryobi, there is Ridgid. For the most part, it's a highly effective tool line that offers everything from essentials like drills and drivers to more specialized tools, as well as Ridgid yard tools perfect for any outdoor tool collection. At the top of the heap are a select few 18-volt Ridgid tools that have proven so successful with customers that they've garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings online.

Though the brand's physical retail presence is exclusively in Home Depot stores, a few other online storefronts sell Ridgid tools new. Naturally, the Home Depot website is the largest, though digital marketplaces like Direct Tools Factory Outlet and even Amazon also carry Ridgid products. These sites also let customers share their experiences with Ridgid products, and some 18V tools are widely praised for their power, durability, versatility, and more, earning standout five-star ratings for potential buyers to keep in mind.

Overall, Ridgid seems to be a trusted power tool brand, but some of its offerings have proven particularly beloved. Here are some Ridgid 18V tools that have earned the most five-star ratings on their online listings, and why customers rate them so highly.