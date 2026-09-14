5 Ridgid 18V Power Tools With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walking down the aisles at Home Depot, you're guaranteed to run into several power tool brands. Alongside big names like the professionally oriented Milwaukee and the at-home favorite Ryobi, there is Ridgid. For the most part, it's a highly effective tool line that offers everything from essentials like drills and drivers to more specialized tools, as well as Ridgid yard tools perfect for any outdoor tool collection. At the top of the heap are a select few 18-volt Ridgid tools that have proven so successful with customers that they've garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings online.
Though the brand's physical retail presence is exclusively in Home Depot stores, a few other online storefronts sell Ridgid tools new. Naturally, the Home Depot website is the largest, though digital marketplaces like Direct Tools Factory Outlet and even Amazon also carry Ridgid products. These sites also let customers share their experiences with Ridgid products, and some 18V tools are widely praised for their power, durability, versatility, and more, earning standout five-star ratings for potential buyers to keep in mind.
Overall, Ridgid seems to be a trusted power tool brand, but some of its offerings have proven particularly beloved. Here are some Ridgid 18V tools that have earned the most five-star ratings on their online listings, and why customers rate them so highly.
Ridgid 18V 1/2-inch high-torque impact wrench
The Ridgid 18-volt catalog offers a wide range of drills, drivers, and wrenches. However, some have risen through the ranks and become customer favorites. One such model is the Ridgid 18V 1/2-inch high-torque impact wrench, which retails for $249.00 at Home Depot — without the 18V battery needed to power it — and has won over countless buyers so far. The cordless, brushless drill has over 800 reviews on the Home Depot website as of publication, and well over 700 of them have given this tool a perfect five-star rating. Ridgid may not rank highest when placed alongside the best cordless impact wrench brands, but this specific model seems to get the job done.
Beyond the stars, Home Depot customers were happy with this drill for several reasons. Advertised with 1,300 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and 900 foot-pounds of fastening torque, reviews often praise this relatively small impact wrench's power. Reviewers also appreciate features like the four modes, three different speed modes, and an auto-tightening mode, and inclusions like the Ridgid carrying case as part of the now-out-of-stock combo kit. With all of that said, some reviewers note that it's a bit heavy for its size, around 5.72 pounds on its own, but that's not a big enough concern to negatively impact their feelings on it. In fact, some appreciate the weight as it feels more substantial.
Ridgid 18V multitool
As the name suggests, a good powered multitool can help you with a wide range of tasks. You can cut, sand, scrape, and more with this tool, even at odd angles or in tight spaces. One such tool from Ridgid, the 18V brushless cordless oscillating multitool, is considered a strong choice for buyers at $149.00 — even without a battery included at this price point. The Home Depot website currently has over 350 ratings for this tool, and almost 300 of those are five-star. Though it's currently unavailable on the site, it also scored over 100 five-star reviews on Amazon. On both sites, these ratings came with glowing written reviews.
One of the standout positives tied to this multitool is its usefulness. The five-star reviews praise it for its contributions to numerous jobs, both professional and DIY. Users also appreciate its lightweight design (2.38 pounds without the battery), low vibration, and cutting speed, advertised at up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. Ridgid also explains that it has three speed modes and a variable-speed trigger, so users can get the exact level of motion they need. Overall, these positive assessments suggest there's a case for this unit among the best oscillating multitools currently available.
Ridgid 18V 3/8-inch ratchet
In most cases, a traditional hand ratchet or even a wrench will get a tight bolt or nut moving. However, sometimes it's best to use a powered ratchet, and if you're in the market, Ridgid has a highly regarded model to consider. The Ridgid 18V brushless cordless 3/8-inch ratchet costs $189.00 at Home Depot or $181.00 on Amazon. Between these two sources, this unit has been rated and reviewed hundreds of times. Most buyers gave the tool five stars and explained in detail what made it such a praise-worthy purchase.
Over time, this Ridgid cordless ratchet has been celebrated on multiple fronts. The over 300 five-star Home Depot reviews found the 55 foot-pounds of torque and 250 RPM maximum more than adequate for their needs. The design, coupled with the cordless technology, lets you squeeze into awkward spaces, and it's considered easy to operate without making an absurd amount of noise. On top of that, buyers find its compact design a pleasant surprise, and they appreciate that it can come in handy in a variety of settings. For the most part, though, those who shared how they used the ratchet said they found success in light mechanical jobs, where its lightweight, maneuverable design got to shine.
Ridgid 18V subcompact multi-material saw
Saws come in many form factors, with circular, band, reciprocating, and others among the most prominent in the power tool world. Within the Ridgid tool collection, though, we find a rather unique-looking piece: the Ridgid 18V subcompact brushless cordless multi-material saw. This $129.00 tool looks like a shrunken circular saw, with a 3-inch blade, a front guard, and a large handle. Despite its odd shape, Ridgid and Home Depot customers appear to feel overwhelmingly that this is a quality tool. It currently has over 1,000 Home Depot website reviews, and over 650 of them have given it five stars.
In many cases, users were pleasantly surprised by this tool. Its power for its size, ability to fit into tight spaces, and cutting speed delivered for most buyers. Not to mention, reviewers have shared success stories of using this saw on a host of materials. It has plowed through lumber, vinyl, tile, and more, with many noting the cuts were impressively clean in the end. One of the few downsides mentioned, even in positive reviews, is that this saw will likely create a lot of dust, especially when cutting materials like ceramic tile. Thus, you'll want to keep a broom or a serious home improvement kit addition, the shop vac, handy.
Ridgid 18V cordless digital inflator
You never know when you'll need access to air, and fortunately, the modern power tool landscape offers plenty of portable inflators to choose from. Specifically, Ridgid offers an 18V cordless digital inflator that, at $178.00 at Home Depot, even includes the 18V 2.0 Ah battery needed to run it. This is a widely purchased and reviewed item, with over 3,200 reviews on the Home Depot website. Over 2,500 of those reviewers gave this inflator five stars after trying it and explained what made it such a worthwhile purchase.
A few recurring reasons explain this Ridgid inflator's high five-star rating. For one, while it might not be the absolute easiest portable tire inflator to use, it's often described as incredibly user-friendly. Elements like the sizeable digital screen and automatic inflation function, for example, are said to make it a breeze to use. Most also say it offers reasonable battery life for the number of tires and other items it can inflate, and that the inflation speed is quick. Additionally, it has received a lot of positive press for its portability. It weighs just 1.35 pounds and doesn't have a massive footprint, which makes it helpful on camping trips or to keep in the back of a vehicle for emergencies.