5 Of The Best Cordless Leaf Blowers You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)

When it comes to maintaining your lawn, it can be pretty easy to keep adding tool after tool to your shed, collecting an arsenal of useful hardware from trimmers to cultivators. However, even if you just own one or two power tools for your landscaping needs, one of them is almost certainly going to be a leaf blower. Likewise, any professional landscaper is going to want to make sure they've got a high-quality blower in their toolkit. While there are corded and gas-powered options, it's hard to argue that the most convenient blower is a battery-powered, cordless model — and there are no shortage of those to choose from these days.

If you're an Amazon shopper, you can add one to your cart and have it ready for your lawn in a day or two, if not sooner. But which ones are worth spending your hard-earned money on? One tried-and-true way of separating the good from the bad is by checking the reviews of people who've actually bought and used the products — users who have learned a tool's pros and cons firsthand. The best-reviewed cordless leaf blowers on Amazon include a mix of lesser-known brands and more popular names, some of which can be found on SlashGear's list of the best major leaf blower brands.

Here are five of the best cordless leaf blowers you can find on Amazon, according to people who've purchased and used them. You can find more information on how these leaf blowers were evaluated at the end of this list.