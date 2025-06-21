5 Of The Best Cordless Leaf Blowers You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)
When it comes to maintaining your lawn, it can be pretty easy to keep adding tool after tool to your shed, collecting an arsenal of useful hardware from trimmers to cultivators. However, even if you just own one or two power tools for your landscaping needs, one of them is almost certainly going to be a leaf blower. Likewise, any professional landscaper is going to want to make sure they've got a high-quality blower in their toolkit. While there are corded and gas-powered options, it's hard to argue that the most convenient blower is a battery-powered, cordless model — and there are no shortage of those to choose from these days.
If you're an Amazon shopper, you can add one to your cart and have it ready for your lawn in a day or two, if not sooner. But which ones are worth spending your hard-earned money on? One tried-and-true way of separating the good from the bad is by checking the reviews of people who've actually bought and used the products — users who have learned a tool's pros and cons firsthand. The best-reviewed cordless leaf blowers on Amazon include a mix of lesser-known brands and more popular names, some of which can be found on SlashGear's list of the best major leaf blower brands.
Here are five of the best cordless leaf blowers you can find on Amazon, according to people who've purchased and used them. You can find more information on how these leaf blowers were evaluated at the end of this list.
Ego Power+ 880-cfm Blower
One of the several new Ego tools to consider in 2025 is the Ego Power+ 880-cfm Blower, the most powerful model yet from the brand. Ego's blowers are some of the most-liked on Amazon, with a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall user score based on over 3,400 reviews. Powered by a brushless motor, this model generates up to 880 cfm and its air speed can reach up to 200 mph. It's designed with an optional second grip for two-handed control and features a digital display to monitor battery life and performance.
Reviews frequently cite its power as one of its best assets, and that the tool is well-built and runs quietly. One of the many 5-star reviews the Ego Power+ 880-cfm Blower has earned on Amazon calls the tool "amazingly useful" and says that it's "at least as good as my gas backpack unit." The reviewer says they were even able to clear four inches of snow with the device. Another review reports that "the blower has all the power you need to get the job done."
You'll find some users saying the tool is too heavy. It weighs about eight pounds, and the hefty 56V battery adds to that weight. Another potential drawback to the product is its cost — it's one of the pricier options on this list, and that's not including its batteries. But, the cost of a blower generally goes up with the strength of the airflow, and if you want a powerful blower, this is a great option.
The Ego Power+ 880-cfm Blower is available from Amazon for $278. Batteries and charger are not included.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Blower
Milwaukee Tool makes a variety of blowers to best suit your needs, including a Milwaukee tool that every home landscaper will want — the M18 Fuel Blower. Based on over 3,500 user reviews, the M18 Fuel Blower has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 average customer score.
The tool can deliver up to 450 cfm of volume and push out air at 120 miles per hour. With its beefy brushless motor, this allows the blower to clear debris from 15 feet and reach full throttle in less than a second.
There are two speed settings, as well as a lock feature to reduce fatigue. In addition to its power and how quickly it can move debris, many Amazon users appreciate how lightweight it is. Some users praise its balance, including a 5-star review that mentions, "the weight distribution is almost even."
An enthusiastic review from a former contractor says that "there is little that impresses me any longer. But with this blower tool ... you can genuinely color me impressed." They add that the powerful blower "creates a small hurricane" and even titled their review "Holy mackerel this thing's got some mojo!" However, reviews do mention that the blower quickly eats through batteries. The manufacturer recommends using its extra-capacity units for better performance.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Blower is available for $147.99. Batteries and a charger are not included.
Heinpro Cordless Leaf Blower for DeWalt 20V Battery
Heinpro isn't a well-known major tool brand, but its Cordless Leaf Blower for DeWalt 20V Battery is one of the most affordable on this list and has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 800 Amazon reviews. Since it's designed to work with DeWalt 20V batteries, you may already own the chargers and batteries you need for the tool, saving you even more money. In fact, Heinpro's Cordless Leaf Blower is one of the higher-rated non-DeWalt tools that work with DeWalt batteries.
The blower weighs 3.6 pounds. It has an airflow capacity of up to 400 cfm and can generate air speeds up to 120 mph. Nearly three-fourths of its Amazon ratings are 5 stars, with many reviews saying it's easy to use one-handed and that it provides good value for its low cost. There's also a turbo button for tougher debris that gets several shout-outs in reviews, including this one: "Of course not as powerful as my gas backpack blower but lightweight, easy to use, and perfect for smaller jobs. Nice to have a trigger for variable speed and the option of the turbo mode if needed."
Alongside its mostly positive reviews are some negative ones suggesting the tool isn't powerful enough for some tasks, including a 3-star review that concludes that "If you don't need a tornado, this will do the job. I wouldn't use it outside for leaves, but for cleaning the shop floor, it's good."
Amazon is selling the Heinpro Cordless Leaf Blower for DeWalt 20V Battery for around $55.
Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower
There are several cordless blowers available from Makita, including an 18V LXT model with a high 4.6 out of 5 overall customer score, based on over 3,400 Amazon reviews. The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower features a brushless motor capable of up to 459 cfm and 116 mph. Weighing 6.5 pounds, the blower runs at about 60 dB and features an ergonomically balanced design and rubberized grip for more comfortable use, along with a variable speed trigger and cruise control lever.
Positive reviews highlight the tool's durability, lightweight design, and its ability to handle heavier-duty jobs, with one review calling it "a heavyweight that's lightweight," and stating that you get "bang for the buck" with Makita's blower and that the "quality tool requires almost no maintenance and should last many years if stored and treated properly." It also mentions that it's "much quieter than gas models." Another review echoes these sentiments, declaring that it puts the owner's other blowers "to shame" and that "it will blow leaves that are 20 ft away from you. Just a great blower and not too loud either. Very pleased."
We've previously written about what Makita cordless blower owners think of the brand and noted that — as with most cordless blowers — there are negative reviews that focus on short battery life. More concerning are some reviews that say the particular model stops working entirely after just a handful of uses. However, these make up a tiny minority of overall reviews.
The Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower has an Amazon list price of $242, with charger and batteries sold separately.
Yuquesen Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower
The Yuquesen Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower has two big things going for it — it's Amazon's #1 best-selling leaf blower, and it has a versatile handheld design. The device looks like a slightly oversized hair dryer and is the perfect tool for clearing leaves and other debris off patio furniture or the hood of your car. It weighs just 1.12 lbs and has blades spinning at up to 500,000 rpm for a strong airflow.
The blower comes with a charger and two 4 Ah batteries, Yuquesen's Handheld Blower won't be very useful for yard work, but it's still worth adding to your tool collection — rather than compete with larger blowers, it makes a great supplement to them. You're not going to want to pull out Ego's 880-cfm behemoth just to unclog your wipers, for example.
On Amazon, it has a 4.3 out of 5 overall user rating based on over 1,400 customer reviews, with no shortage of praise from satisfied owners, including one that reports the tool is "strong enough to blow away even the most stubborn leaves and dust" and another that says it's "definitely the best and most lightweight leaf power that I have ever owned."
Amazon sells the Yuquesen Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower for $70.
How these cordless leaf blowers were selected for this list
All the recommended cordless leaf blowers on this list are currently available on Amazon, and the reviews used to evaluate these tools also come from Amazon. One advantage to the retailer's huge base of customers is that, with more reviews to go by, the general impressions you get for each product are more reliable — any fake or outlier reviews (whether positive or negative) will have much less impact on overall user scores.
The user ratings of the recommended blowers on this list are averaged from at least 800 customers. Since only the best were considered, each tool on this list has an overall customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 or higher. In some cases, you'll also find high average ratings and reviews for these tools on other websites, including manufacturer pages and other retail sites.
When assembling this list of the best cordless leaf blowers, factors considered when reading through customer reviews include the power of the tool (including both max cfm and mph) as well as build quality and weight. Other aspects that were evaluated included cost and value, noise levels, extra features, and battery life.