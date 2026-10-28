Hands And Back Hurt? Here's How To Make Your Office Desk Setup More Comfortable

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It's probably safe to say that working in an office — sitting down, hunched over a desk with the delicate nerves of your wrist pressed against a hard table, and your eyes staring straight into a bright screen — is one of the most unnatural situations possible for a human being. And yet many of us do it every day, 40 hours a week, all year, minus two weeks. Cue an aching back, hands, wrists, and eyes — what doesn't hurt after eight hours at a desk? We probably can't remove ourselves from offices quite yet, but we can at least make the experience less painful and more ergonomic. Before you head to the doctor to treat the pain and discomfort, I have some suggestions that might prevent said pain and discomfort in the first place.

This guide is for anyone who works at a desk, though primarily for people working from a home office where they have full control of their setup and space. Ideally, your workspace would have every item on this list, but even just one could result in a huge improvement — at least, anecdotally speaking. I make no claims here that the following are scientifically proven to work, just that they have worked for me as someone who's spent years sitting in an office. I promise, at least some items on this list will make a difference.