4 Of The Best Massage Guns You Can Find On Amazon (According To Reviews)
Muscle aches and pains are common to experience and ignore. It's easy to view these irritations as mild inconveniences, and so getting a masseuse or going to a spa would be a waste of time and money. However, investing in your personal comfort is not as arduous as you might think.
One of the easiest ways to soothe sore muscles is to get a massage gun. Whether you're trying to keep your New Year's fitness resolutions, or you work hard in construction, or even if you get stiff because you sit at a desk all day, a quality massage gun can quickly become your best friend. These devices give easy access to pain relief whenever you need it, and can be used to reach specific areas on your body, at your comfort level. Using them regularly not only provides better overall comfort, but also aids in improving flexibility, increasing circulation, and preventing injuries. Massage guns are more powerful than ever before with customizable speed settings, temperature switch capabilities, and even smartphone compatibility for further control options.
It's easy to feel overwhelmed as you search for a massage gun, given the variety available. However, looking at reviews by real users can help point you in the right direction. Here's four massage guns worth getting according to Amazon reviewers, with elements such as functionality and value also considered. More detail regarding our selection process can be found at the end of this article.
Opove M3 Pro 2 Massage Gun
The Opove M3 Pro 2 may not be the flashiest massage gun you'll come across, but it more than makes up for it in its stellar performance, built with sensitivity in mind. The device contains five speed settings that never go above 2,500 revolutions per minute. This allows it to provide ample comfort without causing further injury to your muscles. Its true effectiveness comes from its 12 mm amp head, this provides a good amount of depth to accurately reach and massage your muscles. The tool also comes with six interchangeable heads designed to tackle specific areas of your body such as feet, shoulders, hips, and more. Adding to its convenience is a battery that can last up to eight hours, depending on the speed setting, and a handy carry case.
On Amazon, the Opove M3 Pro 2 holds a 4.6 out of 5-star rating, averaged from over 20,000 buyers. While opinions vary regarding the ergonomics and amount of heat emitted from the massage gun, it has largely been viewed as effective, with customers especially impressed by its power, such as Terry Reinitz who commented, "Wow. This thing is powerful and feels awesome. I'm a hard construction working man and need deep to break my hard muscles. This does the trick. I highly recommend." It can currently be purchased on the site for $129.99.
TheraGun Prime (5th Generation)
Among the most popular names you'll come across in massage gun technology on Amazon is TheraGun. While its parent company TheraBody has developed a wide assortment of self-care-related products such as muscle stimulants, rollers, and even light therapy skin masks, it's most well-known for its line of high-tech massage guns. Among these is the 5th Gen TheraGun Prime, which currently has a 4.6-star average rating based on over 6,600 reviews on Amazon.
Taking a deep dive into this massage gun reveals a bevy of unique qualities. Its design is among its most special traits, particularly with its triangular handle. While this may seem odd at first when compared to more traditional massage guns, it is designed to allow for enhanced flexibility, a stronger grip, and to be easier to use overall. The tool itself possesses five speed settings and four interchangeable heads that best adapt to your needs. However, TheraBody removes a lot of that guess work by having its massage guns work alongside the integrated TheraBody app, which provides in-depth information on routines for different situations.
The major downside with such a premium product is its price tag. Going for $319.99, the TheraGun Prime is certainly an investment. However, despite some mild critiques on its battery life, the overwhelming positivity aimed at this tool's sturdy design and effectiveness at alleviating extreme soreness indicates that it's worth the cost. For those seeking less expensive alternatives from TheraBody, the similarly acclaimed TheraGun Mini comes in at $100 less.
Renpho Massage Gun
Massage guns are already powerful tools in their own right, but what happens when you throw temperature control into the mix? You get one of the weirdest Bluetooth-controlled devices, the Renpho Massage Gun, which really brings the heat — and coolness — thanks to its four temperature settings. This can be especially beneficial for those with more extreme needs, such as people with chronic conditions, the elderly, and professional athletes.
To aid in these controls, the Renpho Massage Gun works in tandem with an accompanying app via Bluetooth. Along with adjusting the temperature settings, you can also use the app to pick between its five speed levels, keep track of your progress, and learn proper techniques through videos and guides. Additionally, the gun itself comes with five heads that can be swapped out and will automatically turn off after ten minutes, ensuring that you don't overdo it with your massages, while also aiding in battery conservation.
The Renpho boasts a 4.5-star rating, averaged on over 33,000 reviews. Customers ranging from aging athletes to busy parents have lauded this tool as a stellar investment for their health and well-being, with some even claiming it to be superior to TheraGun's selection. On Amazon it currently goes for $129.99.
Mebak 3 Massage Gun
Few models beat the Mebak 3 Massage Gun in terms of versatility. Whereas some massage guns are specifically designed with a certain lifestyle in mind, the Mebak 3 is a jack-of-all-trades. Much of this can be attributed to its five speed levels that range from 640 to 3,200 revolutions per minute. The latter may be overkill for some, but for those with serious massage needs such as athletes, these more extreme settings are appreciated. The massage gun also possesses seven interchangeable heads tailored to different parts of the body, with each head capable of reaching 55 pounds of stall force for maximum muscle reach. On the opposite end of the gun is one of its most useful features, a touchscreen with a pressure sensor indicator, giving the user an accurate reading of their ideal comfort level.
This compact yet powerful tool has proven to be a hit among Amazon buyers. On the site, it has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, averaged from over 18,000 customers, who have found it to be largely effective at alleviating pains and aches while remaining surprisingly quiet during the process. Best of all, it's easily the most affordable option on this list, coming in at $99.99.
Why did we choose these massage guns
At the end of the day, the best massage gun will change depending on who you ask. Rather, you should get an idea of your specific needs and preferences to more accurately decide for yourself what will be most effective. Nevertheless, in compiling this list, we judged each entry on various factors to make the best recommendations possible.
Given that this is a list primarily based on reviews, customer opinion came before anything else. We ensured that each product on the list sported a high average rating from a sizable number of buyers, while also gauging the pros and cons of each model.
Beyond reviews, we also looked at each massage gun to ensure they were something we'd feel good about recommending. We sought to have as diverse a list as possible, with massage guns of different price levels and functionalities, to best fit the needs of our varied audience. It was important to weigh out the versatility of each tool with its price to determine if they had value. For example, massage guns with more settings or an integrated app justified a higher price tag.