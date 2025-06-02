10 Weird Bluetooth Gadgets You Probably Didn't Know Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're surrounded by tons of gadgets that serve multiple purposes. While several of them are wired, many brands are moving towards a wireless future, as it's clutter-free and more convenient. As a result, there are a plethora of Bluetooth gadgets that cater to various needs. Devices, such as headphones, speakers, and smartwatches, are ubiquitous and widely recognized. But what if we told you there are a bunch of weird Bluetooth gadgets that you probably didn't know existed? These range from Bluetooth toasters for your kitchen to a speaker for your pillow that can help you sleep better!
We scoured the internet to find more of these unique and weird Bluetooth gadgets that add some value to everyday life. While some of them may seem more like a gimmick, others can be absolutely game-changing! Most gadgets we've included in this post are available at nominal prices, which means you can purchase them to try them out if your curiosity gets the better of you. Some of them are genuinely useful, too, so you can give them a permanent place in your home or backpack when traveling. They also make for good gifts, especially if your friend is tech-savvy, or you want to get a good laugh out of them!
Edyell Bluetooth hat with speaker
The simplest, and arguably the most effective, way to listen to music or podcasts while traveling or commuting is with a pair of wireless earbuds or headphones. It provides a hassle-free experience with good noise isolation, especially if the headphones you're using feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While most users appreciate the isolation, some may find it annoying or uncomfortable for long durations. If you're one of them, you will appreciate the Edyell Bluetooth hat with a built-in speaker. The product is exactly what it sounds like. It appears to be a standard hat, but it conceals some hidden technology. There are built-in speakers on either side, positioned directly above your ears. Once you connect the hat to your smartphone via Bluetooth, you can play any music track of your choice and listen to it without covering your ears with any device.
If you don't like being closed off from the external world while listening to music or watching videos, this is an excellent solution that's also extremely smart. Notably, the way this hat works is quite different from bone conduction headphones — yet another effective solution for those who don't want a pair of earbuds that go inside the ear canal. The speakers emit sound directly into your ears. But since they're not inside your ears, there may be a significant amount of sound leakage, which means those around you can hear what you're listening to. Needless to say, the audio quality won't be nearly as good as that of a dedicated pair of headphones, but it's a pretty cool gadget nonetheless, catering to a niche audience.
Revolution R180 smart toaster
Have you ever looked at your toaster and wished it had a touchscreen display and could connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth? Yeah, me neither. But someone at Revolution thought it was a good idea. The result? The Revolution R180 Connect Plus smart toaster features a large screen on the front that allows you to select the desired toast level, type of bread, and other settings, including temperature and time. There are seven different toasting shades to choose from, and the patented technology can also help with grilling paninis, quesadillas, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Now, you may be wondering where the Bluetooth functionality comes into the picture. Can you control the toaster using your phone? No. Can you print a picture of yourself on the toast? You wish.
It turns out that the Revolution toaster can display multiple photos on the display when the toaster is not in use. You can select the pictures by connecting the toaster to your smartphone via Bluetooth. So technically, the toaster also behaves like a digital picture frame, making it a two-in-one smart gadget. It's a pity that an interesting, overkill gadget like this one has some smart functionality without the brand tapping into it completely. It could have easily added smart home features, such as the ability to control the toaster remotely or use voice commands. That said, the toast comes out great, so it can be a good addition to your kitchen — provided you also want a digital picture frame.
AirFly Pro 2
How many times have you flown in an aircraft and wished that you could connect and use your premium headphones with the in-flight entertainment system, instead of using the subpar earbuds provided by the airline? If that's you, and you travel often, the AirFly Pro 2 is an instant recommendation. It's a tiny adapter that plugs into the 3.5mm audio jack on an airplane, or pretty much any device that has an audio port. It then converts that device into a Bluetooth-enabled one. You can then connect your existing pair of headphones to the AirFly Pro 2 and use them to listen to music or watch movies. This is an extremely convenient solution, since you can use it on airplanes, with computers that don't have Bluetooth, and even with older TVs.
Moreover, the AirFly Pro 2 lets you connect two pairs of headphones to it. So, if you're flying with your partner or a friend and wish to watch the same movie or show together, you can connect both of your headphones and enjoy the content without any disturbance. You may also have noticed that some gym equipment, such as treadmills and stationary bicycles, features audio jacks to allow you to hear prompts. You can use the AirFly Pro 2 even with such devices. The battery lasts for up to 25 hours, which is significantly longer than the duration of any flight or workout.
BlueDriver OBDII scanner
An OBDII scanner is a car diagnostics tool that can save you money and a lot of headaches. It plugs into your vehicle to report any issues with the internal workings. The BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro is one such device that has Bluetooth connectivity. Once you plug it into your car, you can view the complete details of the vehicle on your smartphone via a dashboard. Along with detecting issues, the BlueDriver OBDII scanner also has built-in diagnostic tools that can help you get rid of issues related to the anti-lock brakes (ABS), airbags, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and others. The app provides repair reports, along with possible causes of an issue and several fixes that you can try. There's also real-time health and driving monitoring, which gives you a score based on your driving habits.
Whether you're seeing the check engine light or your TPMS isn't reporting accurate values, all you have to do is run the diagnostic tool via the BlueDriver app and wait for the solution. While there are several such scanners available at various price points, the primary reason for recommending this one from BlueDriver is that it isn't accompanied by a subscription fee. You simply need to pay for the device, and you can use its features for life. However, that isn't the case with several alternatives. If you decide to get one from a different brand, ensure it's a one-time purchase and that you don't have to pay to use the app.
Powerup 4.0 RC paper airplane kit
We all made paper planes when we were kids. While they flew without any technology due to the power of physics, times have changed, and we now have smartphone-controlled paper planes that have propellers. The Powerup 4.0 RC paper airplane kit is a nostalgic gadget that brings back memories of school. Included in the kit is a paper airplane on which you attach the included frame, motors, propellers, and the brain that controls them all. Once set up, you have to connect the plane to your smartphone via the companion app. You can then control the airplane from your phone. A gyro stabilizer is built into the frame, allowing the plane to fly stably and enabling precise control over its movement.
You can perform loops, barrel rolls, hammerheads, and other stunts via the app. There's also an autopilot mode if you want to see the plane fly by itself. Charging the plane for 30 minutes provides 10 minutes of flight time, and the range is up to 230 feet. The top speed is 20 mph, which is more than enough for a small plane made of paper. Apart from being a fun toy, the Powerup 4.0 RC paper plane is a useful gadget for explaining concepts such as aerodynamics, drag, lift, thrust, and gravity to children. Another advantage is that since the body of the plane is made from paper, you can replace it if it gets damaged by simply transferring the mechanism over to a new plane.
Renpho smart massage gun
Who doesn't like a nice little massage every now and then? A good massage can be beneficial in helping to overcome stress. However, finding a masseuse can be challenging and expensive. Enter the Renpho smart massage gun. It's a portable massage gun designed for pain relief on various parts of the body. Of course, most people wouldn't be acquainted with how to massage themselves to get rid of pain. That's where the Bluetooth functionality comes in handy. Once you pair the massager with your smartphone, you can access several tutorials on the companion app, along with shortcuts to trigger certain modes for a specific requirement. This is an excellent feature, since you can give yourself a shoulder massage, for example, just by following a video on the app and activating the relevant mode.
Another feature of the Renpho massage gun is its ability to control various aspects wirelessly using Bluetooth. For instance, you can control the speed of the gun using your smartphone, which is helpful since you may not be able to access the buttons on the gun at all times. Additionally, this particular variant of the massager features hot and cold massage heads, allowing you to control the temperature of the head via the app. Speaking of heads, the brand provides five options in the box for various muscle groups. It's a nice gadget that can help you relieve pain after a long day at work.
Dyson Zone headphones with air purifer
Bluetooth headphones are ubiquitous. So what's unique about this one, you ask? The Dyson Zone comes with an attachment that showcases one of Dyson's key areas of expertise: air purification. Apart from being a pair of headphones with active noise cancellation, the Dyson Zone comes with an air purifier accessory that attaches to the front of the headphones and goes around your nose. The extremely funky look aside, these headphones are quite useful if you live in a region with poor air quality, as indicated by the Air Quality Index (AQI). The attachment helps you breathe clean air at the expense of looking weird and clunky. Notably, the attachment is also heavy, which makes the headphones feel uncomfortable, especially when used for long durations.
That said, it's effective and makes for a good investment for those suffering from respiratory diseases and allergies. As for the headphones, they produce good-quality audio and are also comfortable to wear, despite being bulky. Thanks to Dyson's distinctive design language, the headphones also look quite futuristic and unique. There are eight microphones onboard for noise cancellation, which work extremely well to eliminate background noise. Additionally, two more mics ensure the call quality is excellent. If you commute via public transport frequently or walk outdoors when the air quality is poor, you may want to consider the Dyson Zone solely for its air purification feature, as there are better-sounding headphones available.
Banana Phone Bluetooth handset
The Banana Phone Bluetooth handset is a gag gift that's certain to trigger some chuckles. It looks funny, but it doesn't end there. While it's not the most functional gadget out there, it does exactly what it's meant to do. For those unaware, the Banana Phone is a Bluetooth handset that connects to your smartphone and can be used to answer calls. It's for those who keep their smartphones at a distance to avoid distractions. Once you connect the Banana Phone to your smartphone, you can receive calls directly from the handset. It features a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing you to speak to whoever is calling without needing to be close to your smartphone.
Think of it as a cordless landline phone from the past. Apart from answering calls, you can use the Banana Phone to trigger voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Additionally, it can also behave like a Bluetooth speaker to play tunes from your smartphone. While the sound quality leaves more to be desired, it's a fun-to-use gadget that can surely turn heads, especially when used in a workplace or a public environment. The battery lasts for up to 20 hours of talk time or 120 hours of standby, so you only have to charge it once every few days. If you're looking for an inexpensive gift that's sure to make people laugh, while also being somewhat useful, the Banana Phone absolutely nails it.
Chef iQ Sense smart kitchen thermometer
When cooking, some items need to be prepared at precise temperatures. If you fail to do so, it may result in the dish being under- or overcooked, or it may end up tasting different from what you expected. To avoid such situations, it's advisable to invest in a wireless thermometer like the Chef iQ Sense smart kitchen thermometer. It has a slim probe that's easy to penetrate through any surface. It's primarily meant to measure the temperature of meat, but you can use it for any ingredient of your choice. When cooking meat, you can select the type of meat and the extent to which you want to cook it. This allows you to monitor not just the temperature of the meat, but also whether it is done to your preference.
What differentiates the Chef iQ thermometer from others is its dual temperature zones. There is an external sensor that reports the ambient temperature, while the probe has three sensing zones that measure the temperature of the meat at three different locations. With cooking gadgets like this, you don't have to wait in the kitchen for your dish to cook completely. Set a reminder via the app, and your smartphone will notify you when the meat reaches the desired temperature. It also has audible reminders. This way, you can spend time with your guests in the living room while you cook.
Jieedrap bone conduction pillow speaker
Lots of people find it hard to fall asleep without some sort of white noise. While you can use a standard Bluetooth speaker as a source, it can end up disturbing your partner. Another solution is to use a pair of wireless earbuds. However, that can feel rather uncomfortable depending on how you sleep. Thankfully, there's another solution that can help you fall asleep without causing an inconvenience to you or those around you. It's the Jieedrap bone conduction pillow speaker. It's a small capsule-like device that you tuck under your pillow before going to bed. Pair the speaker to your smartphone, and play any white noise track of your choice. As soon as you rest your ears on the pillow, you can hear the speaker emitting sound. The best part is that because it works using bone conduction, your partner sleeping next to you won't be able to hear the output from the speaker — unless they're also using the same pillow.
There are 10 nature sounds built into the speaker, but you can also play a music track of your choice using your phone. There's also an SD card slot, so if you don't want to use your phone, load up some white noise on the SD card and insert it into the speaker. Additionally, there is a timer functionality that turns the speaker off after a specified duration. If you want to listen to music before going to bed or need a source of white noise that's not too loud, this is an excellent solution.