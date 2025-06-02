10 Weird Bluetooth Gadgets You Probably Didn't Know Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're surrounded by tons of gadgets that serve multiple purposes. While several of them are wired, many brands are moving towards a wireless future, as it's clutter-free and more convenient. As a result, there are a plethora of Bluetooth gadgets that cater to various needs. Devices, such as headphones, speakers, and smartwatches, are ubiquitous and widely recognized. But what if we told you there are a bunch of weird Bluetooth gadgets that you probably didn't know existed? These range from Bluetooth toasters for your kitchen to a speaker for your pillow that can help you sleep better!

Advertisement

We scoured the internet to find more of these unique and weird Bluetooth gadgets that add some value to everyday life. While some of them may seem more like a gimmick, others can be absolutely game-changing! Most gadgets we've included in this post are available at nominal prices, which means you can purchase them to try them out if your curiosity gets the better of you. Some of them are genuinely useful, too, so you can give them a permanent place in your home or backpack when traveling. They also make for good gifts, especially if your friend is tech-savvy, or you want to get a good laugh out of them!