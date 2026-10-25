12 Fun USB-C Gadgets For Your Home Office Desk

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Look at your work desk. You will probably find a cable lying across it, and it likely has a USB-C port. That small oval connector flips either way and can do a lot of tasks. It can carry power, data, and video through a single wire. It is also the reason one port on a laptop can run a monitor, charge a phone, and feed a speaker at the same time. There is no shortage of USB-C gadgets on the internet, and most make great gifts.

However, a gadget is only as good as the cable behind it. If a cable keeps dropping the connection between your devices, or a speaker keeps disconnecting, then the cable is at fault. This is why, before you buy any USB-C gadget, it is better to know which USB-C cable brands are actually worth your money.

This list is not only about work, but it's also about bringing a fun element to your work desk. You will see products like a hub that fixes a cramped laptop and a tiny computer that hides inside a keyboard. But the list also includes a camera that clips to your keys, a handheld game with a crank, and a little speaker with a pixel screen. Some picks are cheap, some are not, and a few have some real flaws. Every pick comes with a professional review or a user rating, so you don't have to buy it and test it to know if your should keep it or not.