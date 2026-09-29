15 Handheld Video Games From The 1980s That Are Pure Nostalgia Today

These days, when people think of handheld games, they probably look at their smartphone or Steam Deck. Those modern examples are impressive, but if you grew up in the 1980s, you already know that handheld gaming exploded in popularity long ago. While the Nintendo Game Boy was released during the decade, it didn't come out until July 31, 1989.

Most gamers of the period relied on old-school LCD, LED, and VFD games to keep them entertained, and there were tons of options. Companies like Mattel, Nintendo, Tandy, Coleco, Tiger Electronics, and others released hundreds of different types of handheld games, many of which are collectibles today.

These are the kinds of systems that people threw into backpacks and showed off to jealous friends, so looking back on them today is nostalgic. Games people played and forgot about are just as entertaining now as they were back in the day, and nostalgia being the market driver that it is, some have even been remade and re-released after decades of fond memories.