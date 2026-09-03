Behold, My Mini Arcade Machine Collection And Obsession

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Without dating myself too accurately, I grew up in the 1980s, and video game arcades were a refuge I visited time and time again. While arcades are still around, and there are plenty of cool places to visit, there's nothing like old-school arcades outfitted with loud machines, kids and adults having a blast as they feed quarters into coin slots, and an attendant who carries around hundreds of quarters they're quick to exchange for cash.

Sadly, arcades like that aren't as common as they once were — but for people like me, there are other ways to re-summon the magic.

I'm talking about mini arcade machines: tiny straight-to-consumer electronic gaming devices that recreate every detail of an old-school arcade cabinet. These are products made by folks just like me who enjoy the nostalgia of '80s and '90s arcades and are willing and able to make them into much smaller devices. Of course, you could build your own Raspberry Pi arcade cabinet, but for those of us who don't go the DIY route, one's path to a fully-operational miniature yellow "Pac-Man" cabinet is both swift and enticing.

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

There are several impressive companies that re-create some of the coolest vintage arcade machines into smaller versions, and I've bought almost all of them. As you'll see in the photos in this article, I am addicted to these things. Whenever a new one is released, the FOMO is strong, as many are limited to a small production number and aren't made again. Here's what keeps me buying them, and why I love these miniaturized links to my childhood.