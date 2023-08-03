Dockcase Smart USB-C Hub 10-In-1 Explorer Edition Review: Over The Top

Sometimes a single device isn't enough. You'll buy what is almost your dream PC, laptop, or phone — but will have to put up with some compromises. These compromises often come in the form of missing ports, which manufacturers cut because of obsolescence, budget, or the space the sockets would ultimately take up.

Dockcase is one of the companies that has your back and is hoping to plug the gap with its Smart USB-C Hub 10-in-1 Explorer Edition. Assuming you have a USB-C port, which most recently released smart devices do, you'll be able to connect the hub to your PC and benefit from all of the additional connections it can forge. If your computer is still using USB-A, you can also connect the hub but you will either need an adapter or an additional cable — and performance may suffer based on the cable used or the port you're plugging into.

Dockcase has provided us with a sample of their 10-in-1 Explorer Edition for testing purposes. Here's what we found out after putting it through its paces.