12 USB-C Gadgets That Make Great Gifts
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USB Type-C is the third most common port type for device connectivity, after USB Type-A and USB Type-B. The "C" in its name doesn't mean anything significant; it just refers to the plug and receptacle type. Today, it's one of the most widely used port types on modern devices, including smartphones and other gadgets. Even two major smartphone brands, Apple and Samsung, have integrated a USB-C port into their devices for recharging.
So, we picked some of the best USB-C gadgets that make great gifts. These include wireless headphones for enjoying music on the go, or a portable power bank to keep devices running.
Different gadgets suit different users; for instance, a mobile gaming controller is great if you love games, or a portable soldering iron is great for someone who loves DIY projects.
Sonos Move 2
The Sonos Move 2 makes a great gift because its portable design lets you take it on road trips and overnight adventures. It features a single tweeter and a precision-tuned woofer that deliver crisp sound up to 9 meters. It is built with shock-absorbent materials to withstand impacts and has an IP56 rating for dust protection.
Plus, the speaker offers more than 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and you can mount it on the wireless charging base (included in the package) for a quick battery boost. Touch controls handle basic functions like volume and playback.
Since it is a voice-enabled device, you can activate commands for the compatible voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, or say 'Hey Sonos' to fetch music from your playlist. The product has a 4.4 rating from 1,133 customers on Amazon and costs $497.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
If you want a high-end gadget to enhance your listening experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are a strong option. These wireless headphones feature Quiet mode noise cancellation that blocks surrounding noise for an immersive listening experience. However, you can choose Aware mode to keep the surrounding sounds audible. The Immersion mode lets you combine both.
In addition, Cinema mode is integrated for watching movies, with balanced background sounds and sound effects that closely match the scene. With these, you can also take calls on the go, like when walking to work, thanks to the built-in mic that uses AI to filter background noise for clearer voice pickup.
For comfort, Bose used plush earpad cushions and a metal headband that stays firmly in place. These sleek-looking headphones are available on Amazon for $345.99 and have a 4.3 rating from 2,930 customers.
Anker Nano Power Bank
Power banks make a practical gift option because they let people charge all their devices on the go without worrying about access to electrical outlets. The Anker Nano Power Bank has a 10,000 mAh battery and supports up to 45W fast charging (40W for iPhone 16 series and Samsung). It can charge an iPhone 16 Pro from 0% to 50% in about 27 minutes, while the power bank takes around two hours to fully recharge. Use the on-board digital battery indicator to track charge status.
It also has a built-in 2.3-foot retractable cable that can withstand more than 20,000 bends. It auto-retracts to the storage position when not in use. The device has a USB-C input/output port and a USB-A output port to recharge multiple devices at once. It has a compact, lightweight design with a glossy metallic finish, so you can carry it in your purse. Rated at 4.5, it can be grabbed on Amazon for $59.99.
GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller
For gamers, the GameSir G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller is an interesting gadget that works with most Android devices and the iPhone 15 series. Mount your smartphone (preferably without a case) onto the controller, which fits most phone designs, and connect it via the movable Type-C port for low-latency gaming. Enjoy your favorite games with controller support, such as Fortnite, GTA San Andreas, and more.
You can also plug wired headphones into the controller via a 3.5mm audio jack to experience lossless audio. Beyond that, the analog triggers allow 360-degree movement for precise in-game control, and the kit includes three extra thumbsticks you can easily replace. However, it doesn't support PC gaming.
It also features a multi-function 'M' button you can map to different outputs. Priced at $79.99, the GameSir controller has 3,472 reviews with a 4.2 rating.
Unihand Hand Warmers
The Unihand Hand Warmers are especially useful for people living in regions with extreme winters or anyone who enjoys frequent outdoor trips. These hand warmers come in a set of two and have a palm-sized design so you can carry them even in your pocket. An AI temperature-control chip monitors the temperature between your hand and the device to provide optimal heat, up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, and offers three heating levels.
It can last up to 20 hours, depending on the heat setting, and three indicator lights keep you updated on battery status. Short-press the power button to switch between heat levels. Hold one or both warmers in your hands for 360-degree heating while camping, hiking, and more. Get it on Amazon for $21.99, where it has earned 4.6 stars from 9,476 users.
Wolfbox MegaFlow 50 Air Duster
Built to reach up to 110,000 RPM, the Wolfbox MegaFlow 50 Air Duster is an electric device that removes dust, dirt, and debris from surfaces around your home and workplace. Choose from three speed settings based on cleanup intensity, with a runtime of about 240 minutes at the lowest speed. To save battery, it automatically turns off after three minutes of inactivity.
The kit also includes four nozzles, which add versatility for cleaning keyboards, fan blades, crevices, and more. It is a pocket-sized air duster with a compact, lightweight design, no larger than a regular smartphone. However, the manufacturer recommends recharging this USB-C power tool via a 5V/2A adapter for safe charging. Monitor charging status with the onboard three-LED indicator.
Beizkna Soldering Iron Kit
The Beizkna Soldering Iron Kit has 9,364 customer reviews on Amazon, with an overall score of 4.2. This handy gadget is great for quick repairs and DIY projects, including jewelry repair, soldering, circuit board tinning, and more. It has a 3,200 mAh battery that lasts about 60 minutes on a single charge at an operating temperature of 932 degrees Fahrenheit. View the current temperature on the LED screen, either in degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit.
With a five-second heating time, you won't have to wait long before starting the task, and it maintains the temperature well throughout the project. If you don't use it for 30 seconds, it enters sleep mode and shuts down after 10 minutes of inactivity. The tool also has an LED light at the tip to improve visibility when working with small components.
The package, priced at $52.98 after a 12% discount, includes a soldering iron stand, a base, three soldering tips, two sponges, solder wire, tweezers, and more for a complete working kit. You also get a toolbox to store everything.
Trzlife USB Desk Vacuum
The Trzlife USB Desk Vacuum is a compact device with strong suction that removes dust, dirt, and debris from study tables, between keyboard keys, drawers, shelves, sofas, and more. Its portable design helps it access confined spaces. The vacuum has a 1,400 mAh battery and recharges via a USB-C cable. It also turns off after 15 minutes of inactivity to save battery.
It comes with a nylon brush to wipe surfaces clean, and the suction nozzle reaches tight corners and curves for an all-around clean. It collects dust in a dust box you can empty after cleaning.
Selling on Amazon for $17.97 and rated 4.4 from 1,546 customers, the gadget makes a nice gift for college students, remote workers, schoolchildren, and even homeowners who want to keep their surroundings neat.
AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator
A tire inflator is a tool you should always keep in your car in case a tire goes flat mid-journey. The AstroAI L7 Tire Inflator, available for $21.84 after a 45% discount, is another practical gift. It offers five modes: car, motorcycle, bicycle, ball, and custom, and lets you set the target pressure between 3 and 150 PSI. The tool auto-shuts off when it reaches the target pressure to prevent overfilling.
The lightweight design makes it portable. It also includes a 4,000 mAh battery you can recharge via a USB-C cable, plus an LED screen to view the battery level. It also has three light modes — steady, flash, and SOS — which are useful in low-light areas.
Plus, the gadget can serve as an emergency power bank to charge your smartphone and other small devices on the go. As the number-one best seller in the Wheel and Tire Air Compressors and Inflators category on Amazon, it has a 4.4 rating from over 19,000 reviewers.
PlayHot Turbo Fan
A portable fan helps keep you cool on a hot, sunny day, especially when you are traveling or outdoors. The PlayHot Turbo Fan offers five speed levels, with the strongest at 13,550 RPM, thanks to its aerodynamic seven-blade design. At its highest setting, it moves air at 10 meters per second. On a single charge, it lasts about 12 hours, and it recharges in about 3 hours via a USB-C cable.
Plus, this compact fan has a smart LED display that lets you check battery levels and speed settings at a glance. The body folds 180 degrees, expanding your mounting options. For instance, you can use it as a desk fan, hand fan, neck fan, and more. With more than 11,200 reviews and a 4.4 rating, this product sells on Amazon for $19.
Nodinhu Working Light
The Nodinhu Working Light is a versatile, portable light with a 360-degree rotatable head, letting you direct the light anywhere. It includes a magnetic base for mounting on a ferrous surface and a hanging hook for overhead use. It offers five lighting modes — high light, low light, top light, red light, red flashing light — for various uses, including automotive repairs, DIY projects, camping, and more.
It offers a five-hour runtime in the brightest mode and is USB-C rechargeable. It also has a rubber stopper on the USB-C port to keep dust out when you use the light in the field. You can get a pack of four on Amazon for $26.56, following a 28% reduction from the original price, and it has 794 reviews with an average of 4.4.
UGreen Duo Air Tracker
The UGreen Duo Air Tracker is another quirky mini gadget for gifting. It lets you track your belongings, like keys, wallets, bags, and more, so you don't misplace them. You can pair the tracker with your Apple or Android phone via Bluetooth and use the 'Apple Find My' or 'Google Find Hub' apps to view the real-time locations of the objects. The app lets you play an audible sound between 80 and 100 decibels on the tracker so you can track it easily.
However, if the tracker goes out of Bluetooth range, it will send an alert to your phone with the device's last known location. You can then activate Lost Mode and enter your contact information so nearby devices can help you recover your belongings.
This fun accessory offers one year of battery life and recharges via a USB-C cable. With a 4.3 rating from 3,219 users on Amazon, you can grab it for $26.99 (pack of four tags) after a 21% discount.
Methodology
While Amazon offers several gadgets powered or recharged via a USB-C port, this guide focuses only on products with a minimum user rating of 4.2 and at least 750 reviews. We picked gadgets that make useful gifts for the recipient. All these gadgets are compact and portable.