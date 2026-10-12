12 USB-C Gadgets That Make Great Gifts

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USB Type-C is the third most common port type for device connectivity, after USB Type-A and USB Type-B. The "C" in its name doesn't mean anything significant; it just refers to the plug and receptacle type. Today, it's one of the most widely used port types on modern devices, including smartphones and other gadgets. Even two major smartphone brands, Apple and Samsung, have integrated a USB-C port into their devices for recharging.

So, we picked some of the best USB-C gadgets that make great gifts. These include wireless headphones for enjoying music on the go, or a portable power bank to keep devices running.

Different gadgets suit different users; for instance, a mobile gaming controller is great if you love games, or a portable soldering iron is great for someone who loves DIY projects.