5 Cool Mini-Gadgets You Can Actually Carry On Your Keychain
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Aside from your smartphone, one of the things that is (most often) always with you is your car, bike, or home keys. What if you could put that piece of metal to good use and carry a bunch of important gadgets that can help you in tricky situations? You reach for them many times a day without thinking, so they're the best place for tiny tools that fix small problems. A dead phone. A dark porch. A long wait at the dentist, maybe.
Some gadgets are small enough to forget about until you need them. A mini multi-tool, a tiny power bank, or even a pocket microscope can all earn a spot on your key ring. Hardware stores even sell their own keychain-sized tools, from tape measures to mini ratchets. But this list goes a different way. This list focuses on charge, shoot, light, record, and play. Each gadget solves a different problem, and none is big or expensive.
The important thing is that each one comes with a catch you should know before you buy. Some are very practical, while a few are just for fun, which is good since you should have fun no matter where you are. A good keychain gadget doesn't have to save the world, but it should be there when you need it. You already carry them, so why not make them work harder and turn them into something useful? Here are 5 mini-gadgets that turn your keychain into a pocket toolkit.
INIU mini portable charger
Most of us are always on the move. The one thing that keeps us entertained in those hours is our smartphone. You don't want your phone to die on the way to your destination, and you won't want it to die once you get there. What if you arrive at the airport with your phone battery at 0% and your boarding pass on it? This is when a power bank pays for itself. The good thing is, you can attach a few to your keychain. The INIU mini portable charger comes with a 10,000mAh capacity and supports 45W fast charging.
It is so small you can keep it in your pocket, work bag, or desk drawer and forget about it until your phone's battery drops. Think of it as a backup plan for any busy day. Often, we don't have the time to charge our phones. With a portable charger, you can easily top up your phone's battery a couple of times on the go.
However, if you fly and want to carry this keychain charger, you should know the basics. If the label shows only mAh, divide it by 1,000, then multiply by the voltage. Make sure the label is readable; otherwise, a TSA officer may reject the power bank on the spot. You can get the INIU keychain charger on Amazon for $29.99. It comes in different colors and has a display showing how much charge is left.
Kodak Charmera keychain digital camera
You might wonder why we have included a small keychain camera when we all have the best ones inside our phones. We did it on purpose because it is a fun gadget. Think of it more like a toy that takes photos and hangs from your keychain. This tiny camera comes from Kodak and mixes "charm" and "camera" for its name, Charmera, as Tom's Guide points out. The Kodak Charmera features a 1.6-megapixel sensor and a microSD card slot. That means low-quality photos, and reviewers say that is bad even for $34.99 on Amazon.
Tom's Guide tested it for a week and still thinks that if you are interested in fun gadgets, you should own one. The Kodak Charmera comes in a blind box, so you do not know which color you will get. According to Amateur Photographer, there is even a 1-in-48 chance of getting a see-through secret edition. You can charge it, and one charge lasts nearly 120 photos. It has 7 built-in photo filters and 4 photo frames.
The look is the whole selling point. The camera weighs just 30 g and takes grainy, washed-out shots, like those from old-school cameras. It is inspired by Kodak's 1987 Fling, a disposable film camera, and it fits the idea. The camera can store only two photos on its own. For more, you need a microSD card. It is a perfect gift for photographers if you are looking for one.
Olight iMini 2 rechargeable keychain flashlight
The Olight iMini 2 mini flashlight comes with a magnetic base. Unlike traditional flashlights that require you to flip or press a switch to turn on, the Olight iMini 2 turns on when you remove it from its magnetic base. Snap it back, and it turns off. This means that you don't need to hunt for the button in the dark. With over 9,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this mini flashlight is one of the best-selling flashlights on the market. You can grab one on Amazon for $19.99.
It is not magic, so here is the honest part. This keychain flashlight puts out 50 lumens, which may not light up a backyard, but it will stop you from tripping on roots or at least let you clearly see what's in your way. That is also enough to find something dropped between car seats. It has a built-in USB-A plug that plugs straight into a port and charges instantly. No cable, no fuss. With a magnetic base, you can snap it onto any metal surface for hands-free use.
It comes in multiple color options. This Olight iMini 2 flashlight claims a 60-minute runtime, which is good for its size. The silicone USB cover is easy to lose, so you should handle it carefully.
Vandlion keychain voice recorder
If your phone can record, then why do you need a tiny recorder? Imagine sitting through a long interview, class, or meeting. In many cases, scribbling isn't an option because you can't pay attention and understand it all. The 32 GB keychain digital voice recorder features USB-C and a 30-hour battery life. You can also use this keychain voice recorder while charging. It also offers one-touch recording and Smart Voice Activation, which starts recording as soon as it detects sound.
It also offers noise reduction thanks to its AI chip and advanced DSP noise-reduction technology. Such recorders help you focus on what is being said instead of how to capture it. Sometimes the speaker can't repeat themselves, but with a recorder, you can go back and forth and listen again.
It comes with 32 GB of memory, so it can hold multiple voice recordings. The company claims that it can charge to 100% in about 1 hour. You can connect it to a Windows or macOS computer. This tiny keychain voice recorder is currently available for $35.99 on Amazon (after applying a $5 coupon).
Fizz Creations Tetris keyring handheld arcade game
Not every gadget has to serve a purpose. They can also be for fun. Tetris, a popular game, is good for killing time. A modern keychain doesn't need to have a multi-tool or a flashlight. It can also carry a game you can play anytime. And this is different from what you have on your phone. The Fizz Creations Tetris handheld keychain console offers a mental escape and block-dropping nostalgia on your keyring.
The Fizz Creations Tetris keyring has official Tetris gameplay, including the original sounds, and a black-and-white screen. It has two modes: Marathon, with 15 levels, and Sprint, which asks you to clear 25 lines as fast as you can. To run this handheld keychain console, you need two AAA batteries (not included). The device has responsive, arcade-style buttons. It also has built-in score memory that saves your best results.
You don't need to install an app or connect to the internet to play. Everything is offline, and you can enjoy your commute without touching your phone. The Fizz Creations Tetris keyring is available on Amazon for $14.99 and has a strong 4.5-star rating with over a hundred reviews.