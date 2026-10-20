5 Cool Mini-Gadgets You Can Actually Carry On Your Keychain

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Aside from your smartphone, one of the things that is (most often) always with you is your car, bike, or home keys. What if you could put that piece of metal to good use and carry a bunch of important gadgets that can help you in tricky situations? You reach for them many times a day without thinking, so they're the best place for tiny tools that fix small problems. A dead phone. A dark porch. A long wait at the dentist, maybe.

Some gadgets are small enough to forget about until you need them. A mini multi-tool, a tiny power bank, or even a pocket microscope can all earn a spot on your key ring. Hardware stores even sell their own keychain-sized tools, from tape measures to mini ratchets. But this list goes a different way. This list focuses on charge, shoot, light, record, and play. Each gadget solves a different problem, and none is big or expensive.

The important thing is that each one comes with a catch you should know before you buy. Some are very practical, while a few are just for fun, which is good since you should have fun no matter where you are. A good keychain gadget doesn't have to save the world, but it should be there when you need it. You already carry them, so why not make them work harder and turn them into something useful? Here are 5 mini-gadgets that turn your keychain into a pocket toolkit.