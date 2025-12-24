5 Ikea Cable Management Accessories To Clean Up Your Entertainment Setup
In the past few decades, Ikea has become one of the preeminent home furnishing destinations for shoppers in need of stylish wares that won't break the bank. Though Swedish in origin, the company has essentially become the Swiss Army Knife of the home furnishing and accessory industry, expanding its lineup well beyond just a full slate of small-space-ready sofas, tables, and shelving. And these days, you can pick up just about anything you can think of for use in your home, including dishes, cookware, desks, beds, lighting, and even a line of smart home devices.
You may not realize it, but Ikea also offers a full line of accessories that can help you manage all the unsightly wires and cables you no doubt have plugged into the electrical outlets in your home as they power the computers, turntables, televisions and speakers we use to keep ourselves entertained. As vital as those devices can be in helping us unwind after a long day at the proverbial grindstone, wrangling all the cords and power cables that connect them has become a task many simply choose not to indulge in.
But if you're looking for clever ways to either manage or outright hide them from the eyes of visitors, you can do so at Ikea without taxing your bank account too much. Here's a look at a few cable managing accessories you can currently pick up at the home furnishing superstore.
HÖNSNÄT cable management box
We're gonna start simple here, because sometimes cord and wire management is really as simple as just fitting everything inside of a tidy little box. With that in mind, it should hardly surprise anyone that Ikea's design team has produced several such artifacts over the year, as the company has long focused on developing simple, yet elegant fixes for issues around your home.
Ikea currently has a couple of different variations of wire-hiding boxes. We're highlighting the MITTZON largely because of its style, as the sleek white exterior should make it appealing even if you aren't able to hide it behind an entertainment center. As far as design goes, the MITTZON is very simple, pairing in-and-out cable slots at each end with a hinged lid. They're also made out of steel, making them both durable enough for business use and easy to clean with a damp cloth. They also come backed by a 10-year warranty from Ikea
At roughly 31.5 inches in length and just over 5 inches in height, they may be too large for some spaces. They are, however, plenty big enough to contain a power strip and also conceal more than two feet of cable. We should note that these boxes are specifically designed to pair with Ikea's MITTZON shelving frames. But they are quite capable of use independent of the MITTZON shelving units, and they'll only cost you about $40.
KALKSTUFF cable holder
While a cord-concealing box is the easiest solution for managing cables running in and out of your entertainment setup, not everybody wants to just cram everything in a container and go. If you're among the folks in that category, you might prefer an option that allows you to corral your cords by affixing them directly to the table or display stand on which the devices they are connected to reside. Yes, Ikea makes just such a product. And yes, the KALKSTUFF is a product that is as effective and easy to use as it is easy on the wallet, with Ikea currently selling the cord-wrangler for just $3.99.
Those KALKSTUFF sets contain three of the low-key cord managers. They are available in both black and white, which should make them easy enough to match to a table or entertainment console, depending on your needs. KALKSTUFF cord managers are also suitable for use with the sort of larger cables that connect to bigger electronics, as well as the smaller cords you might use for USB-enabled devices.
As for function, the KALKSTUFF cable holders are designed to affix directly to the back or side of a desk or entertainment unit via an adhesive strip, making it easy to corral cables close to the point of origin. Since they are designed to handle two to four cables each, one pack should be enough to manage cables from most of your entertainment gear.
TRIXIG cable management set
If the KALKSTUFF cord managers aren't as small and concealable as you desire, Ikea's TRIXIG cable management set may have what you need. Like the KALKSTUFF, the TRIXIG set — which is currently selling for $7.99 — is a decidedly budget-friendly fix for those who aren't looking to spend a small fortune on their wire management options. The 150-piece set does, however, offer a few more cable-wrangling options to those in need.
In the box, you'll find two different styles of cable clips, including those that affix to a wall or the back of an entertainment console by a nail — which come in 3 sizes — and those that are held in place by a self-adhesive strip on the bottom, which come in either black or white. Now, before we go any further, we should note that those clips are all single-cable capable in design. So, if you're looking for a "one cable manager to rule them all" sort of option, this may not be the way to go.
If, however, you're only looking to run a single cable from device to wall, or have enough room to run several over the back of your entertainment console, the TRIXIG set could be an ideal option. That's true even as managing multiple cords with this set will require the use of multiple individual holders. And they even come in a tidy, multiple-compartment storage box to boot.
MONTERA cable management tube
Cable management is largely about corralling multiple individual cables together and keeping them out of sight around your entertainment setup. But keeping them off the floor and out of the way is also a big part of the cable management game, particularly when you've got cleaning to do and want to avoid mangling any of those power cords with a vacuum cleaner. Those who need to keep cords off the ground should check out Ikea's MONTERA cable management trunkings, which are a sleek, simple way to keep cords off the ground.
At present, Ikea is selling its MONTERA cable trunkings in a set of 6, which is priced at $14.99. Made from a mix of synthetic rubber and high-impact polystyrene, those trunkings are designed to essentially wrap around the cords and wires you're looking to elevate. Ikea also provides a stretch of double-sided tape with each package, allowing users to stick those wrapped cords above baseboards, on a wall, by window frames, or even to the back of an entertainment console if you so desire.
Of course, if you've got more than a few cords that need wrangling off the floor, this may not be the most elegant solution. That's particularly true if those cords and cables aren't all white, as the MONTERA set only comes in that color. But if you've only got one or two cords that need to move, this set should suffice.
SKOTAT extension cord
While cord management devices are key in helping clean up the space around your entertainment setup, you may also be able to do so with style by simply jazzing up your power strip, even as Ikea is, admittedly, not known as one of the major power strip makers. For the record, as the SKOTAT will likely ensure cords are still visible, you'll probably want to pair it with another cord corralling method. But when the power strip looks this good, you might just want those cords to be on display.
And yes, as far as design goes, the SKOTAT is as sleek and sexy a power strip as you're likely to find on the market, with Ikea's design team crafting the device to do what few power strips are intended to do: be visible as part of your home's overall decor. The surge suppressing strip features three traditional plug outlets, as well as two USB-C outlets to plug in smaller electronics. The 9 3/4-inch power strip portion of the SKOTAT is triangular in design, meaning it is intended to fit flush against a wall or stand up in a corner, making it one of the more versatile strips around.
It's also fit with a 5-foot cord, meaning you don't have to position it particularly close to the nearest wall outlet. The coup-de-grace is that it's colored in a relatively neutral light green, allowing it to blend in or stand out in your entertainment setup as you see fit.