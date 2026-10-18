Every Major USB-C Cable Brand Ranked Worst To Best
At one point, moving around with your gadgets meant dealing with a mass of cables, each a different kind. Much of this hassle has disappeared now with USB-C, often touted as the one port to rule them all. This port adorns most mainstream gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to wireless earbuds and gaming controllers, and even unusual gadgets like electric mosquito swatters and rechargeable batteries.
USB-C cables look the same on the outside but differ significantly inside. For instance, the cable that works for charging your smartphone will likely be underpowered for your laptop. Even if it charges your laptop well, it may transfer data between your devices slowly.
The market's filled with established players selling USB-C cables, and to evaluate which of them provide greater value for money, we've compared their catalogs. We've assessed the cable variety, pricing, length, safety certifications, and more to rank these major USB-C cable brands.
There's one clarification before we get started. We've ranked these brands from worst to best based on our metrics, but all of them, including the lowest-ranked ones, are more reliable and superior in quality than generic listings on retail platforms.
Samsung
Samsung is an electronics titan, with a firm footing in many technology verticals. Cables, however, aren't Samsung's strong point, considering these are just accessories for its key products.
The brand's USB-C catalog is bare-bones with very limited cable connection types, power capacities, lengths, and colors. All USB-C cables aren't the same, and the lack of variety makes it harder to find the right cable for your needs.
Some of the common USB-C offerings include 15, 25, 65, and 100-watt cables. The 15-watt power rating is only for the USB-A to USB-C configuration; the USB-C to USB-C configuration has higher power delivery.
Although widely available at popular retail outlets, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, Samsung's cable pricing isn't competitive. A 3.3-foot 25W cable costs $8.99, and a six-foot 65W cable is $24.99. Compared with the other brands on this list, Samsung's pricing is much steeper without extra features.
The cables also aren't braided or woven, knocking down their durability. Add to that the short warranty for the standalone cables, which ranges from six to 12 months depending on the region. Overall, Samsung's cables aren't a value pick, and you'll easily find better options for less.
Beats
Beats is the newest entry in this list — its USB-C sales began in April, 2025. The cables are engineered by Apple, so there are no qualms about build quality, and the entire catalog has a woven, tangle-resistant design to boost durability. The cables are available in up to five colors, which is a respite from the standard black and white.
Beyond that, Beats' USB-C cables don't have much going for them. The cable catalog is limited to USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning. There are only three sizes to choose from — eight inches, five feet, and 10 feet (only for the 240W cable). The warranty is also the standard one-year.
You'll find Beats' USB-C cables at popular retail outlets, but an $18.99 asking price for a five-foot cable with 60-watt power delivery is hard to justify. The USB-C to USB-C cable supports lossless audio, though it's a more niche preference that won't make a difference to most consumers.
It also doesn't help its case that the data transfer speed is pretty low (USB 2.0, under 480 Mbps). That can be a glaring limitation when you consider what USB-C can do beyond basic charging. The pricing is inconsistent because the eight-inch cables are the same price as the five-foot ones. At $29.99, the 240-watt 10-footer is overpriced compared to many high-quality options on this list. Despite the attractive appearance, Beats' USB-C cables trail behind the more established brands.
Apple
Like Samsung, Apple's a major USB-C cable brand, largely because its extensive gadget lineup needs compatible cables. Its USB-C catalog includes these charging cable configurations: USB-C to USB-C, Lightning, and MagSafe 3, and Thunderbolt 5 and 4 Pro.
Colors are quite limited — the Thunderbolt cables are all black while the other USB-C cables are all white. Only the MagSafe 3 has six colors. Sizes, too, are limited, with 60-watt USB-C cables available only in 3.2-foot length and the MagSafe 3 and 240-watt cables only in 6.5-foot length.
There's a regular one-year warranty on the cables and all of them, except the USB-C to Lightning variant, have woven or braided cables that are soft yet durable and tangle-resistant. Similar to Beats, the cable pricing is steep for the value it offers, with a 60-watt USB-C cable costing $19 and the longer 240-watt variant costing $29.
Where Apple pulls slightly ahead is Thunderbolt — specifically, the 9.8-foot Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable, which is among the longest Thunderbolt 4 cables offered by a major brand. Thunderbolt is different from USB-C because of its blazing data transfer speeds.
Still, despite the cable's remarkable build quality and performance, you're still paying too hefty a premium for the added length compared to other brands. There's also a shorter 5.9-foot Thunderbolt 4 cable for $129, but both of these deliver only 100 watts of power.
Insignia
Insignia is Best Buy's in-house brand, so you won't find it at any other retailer. Being in-house translates to many benefits, like low prices that don't skimp on quality.
Its cable configurations are more extensive than the brands we've seen so far: USB-C to USB–C, Lightning, USB Mini-B, and USB-C with Lightning adapter tip. There's also USB-A to USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 options.
Power delivery is split across 15, 60, 100, and 240-watt options, and cables above 100 watts have a USB-IF certification and E-marker chips for additional safety. You can choose from four, six, eight, and 10-foot cables, but length availability varies between models. Colors are limited, with cables available either in black, white, or grey. Although Insignia hasn't listed specific bend-test numbers, all the cables are braided for enhanced durability.
Pricing is quite competitive — a six-foot 60W USB-C to USB-C cable with an additional USB-A connector tip costs $8.99. You're paying half as much as you would for an Apple or Beats cable, while getting a longer and more versatile option. Insignia's 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 4 cable is slightly short, yet its 240-watt power delivery is more than Apple's 100 watts, and it's cheaper at $44.99.
The one-year warranty is nothing special, but for the price and features, Insignia earns a higher ranking than prominent players like Samsung and Apple.
Amazon Basics
Amazon Basics is another in-house brand with a dependable range of USB-C cables. Its cable configurations are fewer than Insignia's but cover the essentials with USB-C to USB–C, Lightning, and USB4 (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), and USB-A to USB-C.
Its cables come in 15W, 18W, 60W, and 240W power ratings, and nearly all are available in multiple lengths. The catalog is split between nylon-braided and plastic cables, with durability testing maxing out at 5,000 bends. It's satisfactory for regular use but a lot less than the numbers from higher-ranking brands. The majority of the Amazon Basics' catalog is also USB-IF certified, boosting assurance around safety and performance.
Its pricing is similar to Insignia's, sometimes cheaper, but there are no extras like adapter tips. A 60W USB-C to USB-C cable ranges from $8.39 for six feet to $9.08 for a 10-foot braided option. Some of the other USB-C configurations are priced a bit higher despite a lower 15W or 18W power delivery.
A cable worth mentioning in the lineup is the five-foot 240 W USB4 cable, which costs $15.96. Similar options from Beats and Apple cost nearly twice as much, but comparable cables from these brands are also longer.
The warranty runs for a year and you get free 30-day returns or replacement for some peace of mind. Altogether, Amazon Basics is a safe yet inexpensive brand that'll meet your basic USB-C requirements.
Scosche
Scosche has the most interesting USB-C catalog in this list. Beyond the standard USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C, you get cables with four adapters, glowing bodies, magnetic coils, extenders, right-angle connectors, and swiveling tips.
Colors are limited, and sizes vary depending on the cable configuration, with lengths available from one to 10 feet. Power delivery options are standard as well — 15, 60, and 240 watts.
Scosche's cables are rated for 30,000, 60,000, and 100,000-plus bend cycles, dwarfing many of the competitor brands. The cables with a 240-watt power rating are USB-IF certified, and most cables are backed by a two-year warranty, while a few sold through Apple get three years. There's also a generous 60-day money-back guarantee.
Prices climb from $14.99 for a four-foot 60-watt cable and $24.99 for a four-foot 240-watt cable to $39.99 for a four-foot 240-watt USB4 (Thunderbolt 3 compatible) cable. Scosche is more expensive than Amazon Basics and Insignia, but the pricing feels justified because of the cable durability and the extra features on some models.
OWC
OWC's USB-C offerings are narrower than most brands we've ranked below it, but it stands out from nearly all its competitors when it comes to Thunderbolt.
Besides a USB-C to USB-C cable, its all-black lineup includes Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 active optical cables. The USB-C-to-C cable is available in three lengths: 1.5, three, and six feet. Although the well-built $19.99 three-foot 100W cable is more expensive than several competitors, its 10 Gbps data transfer speeds are faster than the 480 Mbps you'll find on regular cables.
The Thunderbolt cables offer even better value. A 2.3-foot 240-watt Thunderbolt 4 cable costs $18.99, while the 6.5-foot 100-watt variant costs $57.99. Thunderbolt 5 cables start at $19.99 for a 0.9-foot 240-watt cable and extend to $34.99 for a 3.2-foot cable and $94.99 for a 6.5-foot cable. Apple's pricing for equivalent products is almost double OWC's.
There are a few places you can buy a new USB-C cable from the brand, including OWC's official website, Amazon, and Best Buy. All the cables have E-Markers and come with a lengthy three-year warranty, except the regular USB-C-to-C cable which only has a one-year warranty. OWC isn't ideal if you just need a regular charging cable, but is excellent for users who need top-tier Thunderbolt performance at a reasonable price.
Ugreen
Ugreen's USB-C cables are affordable without cutting corners, though they come mostly in black.
Cable configurations include standard USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning, while the unconventional ones feature retractable USB-C, USB-C with right-angle connectors, and even display-equipped products. You get 60, 100, and 240-watt power options, with some available in two-pack bundles.
Unlike other brands that offer limited sizes, Ugreen's cables are frequently available in multiple sizes, including 1.6, 3.3, 6.6, and 10 feet. The 6.6-foot 60W right-angle cable is among the lowest-priced at $8.99. But Ugreen provides more value at higher power ratings — the 6.6-foot 100-watt two-pack costs $16.99, and the 3.3-foot version is $12.99. $13.99 will fetch you the brand's cheapest 100W cable with an LED display, while $15.99 gets you the Retractable cable adjustable up to three feet.
All cables above 100 watts have E-Markers, and almost all are nylon braided and tangle-resistant. The braided charging cables are worth the extra cost for durability, with some rated for 10,000-plus bend tests and others exceeding 30,000 cycles. A few are sturdy enough to withstand a 44-pound load on their connector tip. The cables also have a two-year warranty and 30-day returns, and are available at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and the official Ugreen website. Overall, Ugreen presents tremendous value with its low-priced but high-powered, durable cables.
Belkin
Belkin is among the most well-rounded USB-C cable brands — you get high durability, robust safety certifications, and wide compatibility at modest prices. Its durability ratings are the highest on our list, with the toughest braided cables tested for 350,000-plus bends and 20,000-plus plug tests. Its PVC cables are less durable but still rated for over 25,000 bends and 10,000 plug tests.
All Belkin cables meet the highest compliance standards with USB-IF certification, unlike several brands with certification only for a few cables or none. Some cables even have two E-Marker chips, which may be excessive, but highlight the brand's focus on safety. Belkin's lineup covers essential bases — USB-C to USB-C, USB-A, Lightning, and even DisplayPort. You also get Thunderbolt 3, 4, and 5, USB4, and cables with dual connectors and multiple tips.
Power ratings climb from 60 to 100 watts, 140 watts (dual connectors), and 240 watts. Given the durability and compliance, prices are low, starting at $7.99 for a 3.3-foot USB-A to USB-C cable and $9.99 for a 3.3-foot 60-watt cable. Its cheapest 240-watt cable is $14.99 at 3.3 feet, and it rises to $17.99 for a 6.6-foot variant.
Most cables are limited to black and white, while a few have four to five variants. Belkin's cables are available in most retail stores and on its official site, and have a two-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cable Matters
Cable Matters ups the cable configuration ante with its diverse lineup. Beyond the regular cables that connect from USB-C to USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning, there are uncommon cable configurations, like USB-C to USB-B, micro-B USB, and micro-B USB 3.0. Then you have rarer USB-C to Ethernet and USB-C to serial adapter cables for older devices.
Cable Matters' pricing is the lowest in this list, with the three-foot 60W USB-C cable available in a three-color pack for $5.99, bringing the effective cost of a 60W cable to $1.99. The three-foot two-pack 240W cable is $4.99, while the six-foot variant is $8.99 — both less than half of what competitors offer. And at $13.99, the brand's foot-long USB4 Thunderbolt 5 cable is the cheapest on the list.
There are higher-priced 240W cables in the catalog that are Thunderbolt-compliant and have USB-IF certification and E-Markers, but they're still inexpensive compared to other options. Colors are limited — most cables are in black, and a few have white variants.
The cables are rated for 15,000-plus bends, which pales next to Belkin's figures, but is moderate compared to other brands. The one-year warranty is underwhelming, and while the cables are available on popular platforms like Amazon and Newegg, they have a slightly limited retail presence. Nonetheless, at the exceptionally low price, Cable Matters' offerings offer great value.
Anker
Anker doesn't outshine the other USB-C cable brands at everything, but it balances variety, durability, and performance to earn the top spot. Cable options include USB-C to USB-C, Lightning, HDMI, three-in-one connectors, and USB-A to USB-C. Lengths range from 1.7 to 10 feet, with more colors than others in this list: black, white, grey, red, pink, green, and lavender.
Power delivery goes from 15- to 240 watts, and there's a 140-watt dual-connector USB-C for charging two devices. Cable durability varies a lot, with models rated for 5,000, 12,000, 25,000, and 30,000 bends. The 240-watt Anker Prime stands above the rest — it's rated for 300,000-plus bends, supports up to 220 pounds, and withstands extreme temperatures from minus 40 to 176 degrees Fahrenheit.
Pricing remains low for regular cables, although not as wallet-friendly as Cable Matters. For $9.99, you can get a pair of six-foot 60-watt cables or a 10-foot 100-watt cable. The cheapest 240-watt cable costs $19.99 (three-foot), which is pricier and a bit shorter than Belkin's comparable offering. Thunderbolt pricing undercuts Apple and Scosche, but is still steep, with Thunderbolt 4 starting at $29.99 and the 1.7-foot Thunderbolt 5 at $39.99. Cable Matters and OWC offer better value here.
The 240-watt cables are USB-IF certified, and the warranty ranges from 18 months to two years, with some carrying a lifetime warranty. Anker cables are widely available on retail platforms, and their balance of connector variety, performance, durability, and color range earns it a top spot on this list.
Methodology
As noted earlier, all the USB-C brands we've listed are high quality and reliable. Our ranking compares their catalogs against each other, not against generic options.
We finalized the 11 brands by combining our personal experience with them and research on brands widely regarded as major industry players and frequently reviewed or mentioned by trusted publications.
We analyzed each brand's catalog and rated it based on how many types of USB-C cable configurations it offered, the available lengths, and power delivery options. We checked whether they met robust security standards, like USB-IF certification and E-Marker chips, and how many products in each brand's catalog had these ratings. Where available, we gathered and compared durability data, like bend-cycle and plug-cycle ratings.
We examined pricing for equivalent lengths to identify the lowest-priced cables. To evaluate ease of purchase and long-term confidence, we checked their availability across major retailers and warranty coverage. Lastly, we considered color options, but they weren't a crucial factor in the overall value ranking.