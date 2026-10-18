Every Major USB-C Cable Brand Ranked Worst To Best

At one point, moving around with your gadgets meant dealing with a mass of cables, each a different kind. Much of this hassle has disappeared now with USB-C, often touted as the one port to rule them all. This port adorns most mainstream gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to wireless earbuds and gaming controllers, and even unusual gadgets like electric mosquito swatters and rechargeable batteries.

USB-C cables look the same on the outside but differ significantly inside. For instance, the cable that works for charging your smartphone will likely be underpowered for your laptop. Even if it charges your laptop well, it may transfer data between your devices slowly.

The market's filled with established players selling USB-C cables, and to evaluate which of them provide greater value for money, we've compared their catalogs. We've assessed the cable variety, pricing, length, safety certifications, and more to rank these major USB-C cable brands.

There's one clarification before we get started. We've ranked these brands from worst to best based on our metrics, but all of them, including the lowest-ranked ones, are more reliable and superior in quality than generic listings on retail platforms.