Thunderbolt 4 Vs. USB4: 4 Key Differences And Why They Matter

When comparing Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, one of the standout differences lies in performance consistency. Thunderbolt 4 guarantees reliable 40 Gbps speeds across its certified cables, even those up to 2 meters in length. In contrast, USB4 can only maintain 40 Gbps speeds with cables shorter than one meter, with performance dropping to 20 Gbps when using longer or lower-quality cables. This distinction is particularly important for those who need to handle large file transfers, high-resolution video streaming, or other data-intensive tasks.

You can easily distinguish Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 cables and ports by looking for the small lightning bolt logo. This logo is found on both the ports and cables. In contrast, USB4 cables display the classic USB logo and are marked with a 20 or 40 designation to indicate their performance capabilities.

Display support is another area where Thunderbolt 4 excels. It allows the connection of either two 4K 60Hz monitors or a single 8K 60Hz monitor. In contrast, USB4 does not support dual-monitor configurations. This difference can be a dealbreaker for professionals such as video editors or graphic designers, who rely on seamless, high-resolution setups for their work. Thunderbolt 4 offers a more reliable and flexible experience in multi-monitor environments.

