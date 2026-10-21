This 2027 Genesis GV70 Prestige Graphite Flips The Script On Luxury Crossovers

It's tempting, if you're going to judge Genesis' rapid ascendency to genuine contender in the luxury car space, to start at its most lavish models. Vast, cushy sedans like the G90, for instance, or maybe the upcoming GV90, a behemoth SUV with extra-fancy doors: examples of Hyundai's upscale aspirations where price plays second fiddle to product. Only perhaps it's misleading to base competitiveness on throw-it-all-at-the-wall examples.

After all, part of the success of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz is not only down to their respective flagships, but how they distill those halos to more affordable fare. That's certainly the playground for the 2027 Genesis GV70, very nearly the automaker's most affordable model — only the G70 sedan and GV60 offer cheaper trims for the 2027 model year — and its offering in the fiercely-contested compact luxury crossover segment.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

A low starting price — under $50k, albeit before the destination fee — is only part of the story, mind. As with those German rivals, Genesis' pricing hurtles northward as you add on options and, in the case of this particular GV70 3.5T, the more appealing V6 engine. Which begs the question: at which point does a budget buy turn into an expensive imitation?