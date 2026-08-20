Genesis GV90 Puts Coach Doors, Heated Floor And A Huge Pop-Up TV Into Flagship EV SUV

Put the emphasis on the ship in flagship, 'cause this is one big SUV. The GV90 measures just over 208 inches long from nose to tail, with a width of just under 80 inches. That makes it just an inch narrower and three inches shorter than a Chevy Tahoe — or if you're thinking in more luxurious terms, it's about six inches longer than a Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Truly, the new Genesis is full-size.

Thankfully, it comes with big power too. The battery that provides power for the GV90 is a massive 123.5 kWh unit — the biggest battery that the Hyundai Motor Group (and Genesis by extension) has ever used. It provides approximately 322 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels, with 335 hp and 331 lb-ft going to the rear. Total system power is 657 hp and 590 lb-ft. The large battery means that the GV90 will get about 310 miles of range on a single charge, according to Genesis' internal estimates.

The GV90 uses dual electronic limited slip differentials (E-LSD) as it routes power to all four wheels, keeping tire slip to a minimum in slick conditions, and managing where the power goes during high-speed driving scenarios. The GV90 also gets active rear wheel steering for tighter turns, and air suspension that should help smooth out all the bumps.