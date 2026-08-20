Genesis GV90 Puts Coach Doors, Heated Floor And A Huge Pop-Up TV Into Flagship EV SUV
Genesis is on a roll these days. From show-stopping supercar concepts to jaw-dropping wagons and convertibles, the brand is becoming more appealing to the most discerning audiences with each subsequent vehicle announcement. And with a recent entry and strong finish at the 24 Hours of LeMans, there's little else Genesis needs to cement itself as one of the premiere luxury brands. Maybe a flagship SUV with preposterously-cool tech and elegant styling will do the trick, pushing them into the stratosphere? Enter the all-new 2027 Genesis GV90.
The all-electric GV90 might be one of the last pieces of the puzzle for the luxury brand that's already well on its way to equal footing with longer-established German and British rivals. Genesis has been making impressive and stately vehicles for years now, offering ultimate passenger comfort in the back seats of their big G90 sedan, as well as high-end rides like the GV80 SUV that provide luxury for large families, but this is a step up.
It's here, it's big, get used to it
Put the emphasis on the ship in flagship, 'cause this is one big SUV. The GV90 measures just over 208 inches long from nose to tail, with a width of just under 80 inches. That makes it just an inch narrower and three inches shorter than a Chevy Tahoe — or if you're thinking in more luxurious terms, it's about six inches longer than a Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Truly, the new Genesis is full-size.
Thankfully, it comes with big power too. The battery that provides power for the GV90 is a massive 123.5 kWh unit — the biggest battery that the Hyundai Motor Group (and Genesis by extension) has ever used. It provides approximately 322 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels, with 335 hp and 331 lb-ft going to the rear. Total system power is 657 hp and 590 lb-ft. The large battery means that the GV90 will get about 310 miles of range on a single charge, according to Genesis' internal estimates.
The GV90 uses dual electronic limited slip differentials (E-LSD) as it routes power to all four wheels, keeping tire slip to a minimum in slick conditions, and managing where the power goes during high-speed driving scenarios. The GV90 also gets active rear wheel steering for tighter turns, and air suspension that should help smooth out all the bumps.
The looks are pretty fantastic
More than just a collection of impressive numbers, I think the new GV90 is a stunning piece of design. Said to be based on the understated elegance of Korea's traditional moon jar pottery, the GV90 looks immediately striking on first glance, but without being ostentatious. It has massive doors and a lot of sheet metal that makes up the side of the SUV, but even without sharp creases, it manages to avoid the slab-sided nature that some ultra-large SUVs possess.
I'm usually not a fan of big wheels, but the massive 24-inch rims look right at home in the GV90's wheel arches, complete with a sort of five-spoke design that's been rotated within its own cut-out frame. They're stunning. The diamond-patterned front grilles break up the monotony of the large front end, and the edge-to-edge front headlight strip (while it does look a bit like a cartoon smile) makes for a great centerpiece. Genesis calls that one the Wing Face Micro Lens Array, so I think the face analogy is pretty apt. Genesis is offering quite a bit of customization potential for the GV90 as well, including 16 different exterior paint choices.
Seriously? They kept the coach doors? Amazing
Based on the Neolun concept that was released in 2024, the new GV90 comes in two different variants – a standard model with four regular doors, and a Neolun model that keeps even some of the wildest bits of the concept's design. For starters, there are rear-hinged rear doors. Yes, like the old Lincoln Continentals of the 1960s, the new GV90 has regular doors in the front and rear-hinged doors in the rear.
Open them both, and you get a stunning, pillar-less view into the cabin. Thanks to a newly developed dual-motion hinge mechanism, the rear doors can open independently, too. Instead of B-pillars, Genesis has used high-strength dual steel beams to make sure the side of the GV90 Neolun is just as safe.
Once you're inside, there are swiveling front seats. Yup. Just like the swivel front seats that were all the rage in vans about 50 years ago, the GV90 Neolun's front seats turn around to face the rear. These are motorized, which is probably a benefit those 70's vans didn't get, and they will likely be useful if the Genesis is stopped for a charging break and the passengers want to play a game of poker, or eat a meal while facing each other. Oh, and unlike the swinging seats of the 70's, these chairs will give you a massage, too.
An interior that hits all the right notes
Looking just at the outside of the GV90, it's easy to tell that this is a design-focused vehicle, and the interior only reinforces that impression. A number of impressive materials ranging from leather and wool to cashmere and stone are used to construct the GV90's interior. Diamond- and square-stitch patterns inside pair with design elements on the exterior, and a simple, minimal (but not minimalist) series of buttons lines the dashboard.
Behind the steering wheel, and at the 12 o'clock position, is the gear shifter. And if that seems like a strange place for it to be, that's because it rotates down to the 2 o'clock position when the GV90 powers on automatically (there's no starter button on this one, folks). At the same time, a crystal sphere rotates in the center console, and tweeters rise up from the dashboard to greet you.
There's no instrument cluster on the GV90 — just a massive 25-inch head-up display — but the center screen has more than enough real estate to make up for it. The 23.6-inch center screen is of the pop-up variety, with the ability to raise up by 90mm when the GV90 is parked, turning it into an even-larger multimedia center. Check off another box for things that you'll likely use at least once on your next EV-powered Genesis road trip. Or maybe while you're just waiting to pick up the kids in the carpool line at school.
Giving the passengers their peace and quiet
While there are a lot of luxurious trimmings worth mentioning that make the driver's life a little better, it's only natural for passengers to get some special features, too. The standard GV90 is available with 6 or 7 seats; the GV90 Neolun AWD only comes with 6 seats; and in the Neolun First Edition model with its 4-seat "executive suite," the second row gets a wood veneer floor with under-floor heating. Yes, just like the most luxurious bathrooms you've ever been in.
To keep the ugly sounds of your luggage from entering the cabin, there's a comfort partition between the passenger compartment and the trunk. There are also roll-down blinds to keep prying eyes from peeking into the cabin. Naturally, there's also integrated tables and an in-cabin refrigerator for those times when you need to really relax with a cold beverage.
Passengers and drivers alike will probably both enjoy the 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo. Genesis' Virtual Venue is another feature I can't wait to test out, offering the ability to recreate the acoustics of real-life music venues like Boston Symphony Hall and Wembley Stadium.
Driving safety innovation forward
Years ago, I tested a new Mercedes-Benz that used a system called Pre-Safe Sound. The feature was designed to detect crashes and play an audio file over the car's stereo that caused your eardrums to close, mitigating hearing damage. It's known as the stapedius reflex, and I've always thought of it as one of those really cool, unspoken safety additions that deserves more credit. That's the sort of technological advancement that I expect from luxury vehicles: not just bigger screens and more power.
The GV90 delivers on that expectation with a roof airbag, one they say is a world-first. The technology isn't new, but the implementation seems to be. The roof airbag provides protection in a rollover event, covering the roof glass and preventing occupant ejection. In a world where all the luxury vehicles are using massive panoramic sunroofs, this is a great safety edition. And hopefully, like the Pre-Safe Sound system in Mercedes, it's the sort of thing that you'll be happy you have, and never need to test out.
U.S. pricing of the 2027 GV90 will be confirmed closer to it going on sale, Genesis tells me, which is expected to be sometime in the first half of 2027.