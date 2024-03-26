Genesis Magma Blends Luxury And Performance To Go Head-To-Head With Tesla's Plaid

Korean carmaker Genesis is firmly planted in the American luxury car market and no longer needs the obligatory introduction to its origin in Hyundai. Despite a handful of models in the U.S., Genesis is laying out big plans for the future by showcasing two new concepts ahead of the 2024 New York International Auto Show. Besides a retrofuturistic luxury wagon, it is announcing a jacked-up version of its GV60 electric luxury crossover that shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq and Kia EV.

The GV60 Magma is a high-performance EV concept based on the preexisting electric crossover of the same name with "improved battery and motor technology." But with technical details missing, it is unclear if Genesis will take the same route as Kia did with its GT version of the EV6 or go overboard to compete with the doughty Tesla S Plaid.

The GV60 Magma will be the first special edition model in the new series and will enter production soon. Other Genesis models will also have their own Magma editions in the future, setting the foundation for a new sub-brand of high-performance luxury vehicles. The other production run in the series is a non-electric G80 Magma Special, based on the eponymous sedan, which will feature a 3.5-liter V6 turbocharged gas-powered engine with mild hybridization, per Motor Trend.