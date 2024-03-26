Genesis Magma Blends Luxury And Performance To Go Head-To-Head With Tesla's Plaid
Korean carmaker Genesis is firmly planted in the American luxury car market and no longer needs the obligatory introduction to its origin in Hyundai. Despite a handful of models in the U.S., Genesis is laying out big plans for the future by showcasing two new concepts ahead of the 2024 New York International Auto Show. Besides a retrofuturistic luxury wagon, it is announcing a jacked-up version of its GV60 electric luxury crossover that shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq and Kia EV.
The GV60 Magma is a high-performance EV concept based on the preexisting electric crossover of the same name with "improved battery and motor technology." But with technical details missing, it is unclear if Genesis will take the same route as Kia did with its GT version of the EV6 or go overboard to compete with the doughty Tesla S Plaid.
The GV60 Magma will be the first special edition model in the new series and will enter production soon. Other Genesis models will also have their own Magma editions in the future, setting the foundation for a new sub-brand of high-performance luxury vehicles. The other production run in the series is a non-electric G80 Magma Special, based on the eponymous sedan, which will feature a 3.5-liter V6 turbocharged gas-powered engine with mild hybridization, per Motor Trend.
Performance without ceding luxury
Besides the fiery magma-inspired orange color, the supercharged GV60 brings slight changes over the 2024 Genesis GV60. The air intake is pushed further down and made wider to improve the cooling of the battery pack, brakes, and the motor, while cannards along the front bumper enhance downward force. Wheelhouses integrated within the broader fenders allow brakes to cool faster.
The GV60 Magma also comes with 21-inch wheels, up from the standard 19-inch and the optional 20-inch ones from the regular GV60, with a "flow-formed" design and body-colored "aero" disc brakes that further assist with cooling. Three fins on the roof replace the standard roof rails for better aerodynamics and better downforce toward the rear.
Despite its sporty persona, the Genesis GV60 Magma will feature plush interiors with body-colored bucket seats stitched in nappa and suede leather. We expect the same assisted driving features, a glowing crystal ball for transmission control, and advanced features like facial authentication as a replacement for a physical key.
Genesis does not explicitly mention specific figures for performance. However, chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke says, "The GV60 Magma Concept will deliver ample power," giving us reason to believe the brand wants its newest speedster to share the limelight with the Tesla Model S Plaid with an unrealistically powerful drivetrain for an EV (with a 1,020bhp motor that slingshots from zero to 60mph in just about two seconds, as per Top Gear).
Another hypermodern luxury ride
Unlike the supercharged GV60 Magma, Genesis' other concept showcases signifies finesse and sophistication. Inspired by moon-shaped Korean ceramics, the "Neolun" ditches any character lines on the body for a minimal and "reductive design." The name itself is an unusual mishmash of Latin and Greek words which loosely translate to "new moon."
The Genesis Neolun features coach doors without a B-pillar in between, giving way to roomy and spacious interiors. Genesis says it's now feasible to produce vehicles with no B-pillars without impacting structural integrity. The electric side steps stretch out automatically as the doors open and redact when they close, making it easier to step in and out of the car.
The insides of the Neolun are embezzled with blue cashmere and purple "silk leather" fabrics, dyed with organic pigments for a lavish ambiance. Front-row seats support a swivel function, presumably for conversations when the vehicle is stationary or in a future where autonomous driving allows complete preoccupation. The vehicle also features a large screen for passengers and a "sound architecture" that combines multiple speakers for immersive audio.
Unlike the GV60 Magma, the Neolun represents Genesis' vision for the future of comfortable rides. This means while some of the features will make way to future Genesis models, the Neolun may not translate to an actual vehicle.