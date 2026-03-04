The 2026 Genesis G90 Will Have You Begging For The Back Seat

Some cars are designed to thrill the driver. They offer engagement from behind the wheel and raucous performance. Lots of luxury sedans, especially, offer tire-shredding performance and premium appointments all in the same package. And while the latest Genesis G90 is certainly enjoyable to drive, where it really shines is at cosseting and comforting passengers, specifically in the back seat.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Given the chance, I'd love to be driven around in a Genesis G90 on a regular basis, rather than spend my time behind the wheel. In this lottery-winning dream world, I'd be taken to fancy restaurants, and dropped off at the most expensive resorts. I'd work, sure, but my laptop would be permanently housed in the back seat of my four-wheeled luxury Genesis abode. Alas, my lifestyle doesn't quite offer the budget for a driver or line-item space for dining at Michelin-rated establishments.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Instead of that kind of lofty and admittedly unrealistic experience, I drove the latest G90 myself, and it was pretty rewarding in its own right. The 2026 G90 is mostly the same as it was last year, with no big changes to powertrain or sheet metal, but it gets additional equipment by way of the new Prestige Black trim, which sits right at the top of the lineup. So, the fanciest and most expensive vehicle in the Genesis lineup just got fancier and more expensive.