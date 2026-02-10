Mercedes' New GLC 53 Is Exactly What Inline-6 Fans Have Been Waiting For

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 SUV (and SUV Coupe) is here in all of its turbocharged six-cylinder glory. The inline six is notable to the GLC and AMG variations as the current GLC 43 and GLC 63 S utilize a high-strung four-banger. Plus, there's something magical about a beefy inline-six, especially in a Mercedes.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 is equipped with a 3.0-liter inline-six that, with the help of an electrically assisted turbocharger, produces 443 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes also notes in a press release that the torque can be boosted to 472 pound-feet for 10 seconds when needed.

For comparison, the non-AMG base model GLC 300 only makes 255 horsepower. Those two extra cylinders, bigger displacement, and a touch of AMG magic help quite a bit.

The inline-six engine block itself is likely familiar to Mercedes-AMG fans as cars like the E 53 sedan use a similar engine setup. However, the top half of the engine, including the head and intake are completely new for the GLC 53.