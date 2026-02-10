Mercedes' New GLC 53 Is Exactly What Inline-6 Fans Have Been Waiting For
The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 SUV (and SUV Coupe) is here in all of its turbocharged six-cylinder glory. The inline six is notable to the GLC and AMG variations as the current GLC 43 and GLC 63 S utilize a high-strung four-banger. Plus, there's something magical about a beefy inline-six, especially in a Mercedes.
2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 is equipped with a 3.0-liter inline-six that, with the help of an electrically assisted turbocharger, produces 443 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes also notes in a press release that the torque can be boosted to 472 pound-feet for 10 seconds when needed.
For comparison, the non-AMG base model GLC 300 only makes 255 horsepower. Those two extra cylinders, bigger displacement, and a touch of AMG magic help quite a bit.
The inline-six engine block itself is likely familiar to Mercedes-AMG fans as cars like the E 53 sedan use a similar engine setup. However, the top half of the engine, including the head and intake are completely new for the GLC 53.
A speedy SUV
All that newly engineered six-cylinder power translates into a 0-60 time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 167 miles per hour if you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package (it's 155 miles per hour if you don't). That's quite speedy for a German SUV.
All the AMG-ness of course means that you get adaptable all-wheel drive, suspension tweaks, an exterior aerodynamics package, and rear-wheel steering, for extra sportiness and handling. Like the newly announced S-Class, this push of new tech and a new engine for the AMG GLC 53 is part of Mercedes' celebration of 140 years of business.
Mercedes has not announced the price as of yet, but noted that it should start hitting the proverbial shelves later this year. Just so you have a ballpark of what to expect in the price department, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 starts at a very Mercedes-like $67,550. The beefier AMG GLC 63 S E Performance starts at $86,750.