What's The Difference Between Mercedes-Benz And Mercedes-AMG?

In the 1960s, two Daimler-Benz engineers, Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher, were creating the Mercedes-Benz 300 SE racing engine. Their work was interrupted when Daimler-Benz decided to end its motorsport push due to a ripple effect stemming from the Le Mans Disaster in 1955. Aufrecht and Melcher were disappointed, but they didn't give up, and continued working on the 300 SE racing engine on their own. In 1965, the engine went on to win 10 times at the German Touring Car Championship.

This win was not enough for either Aufrecht or Melcher; the former left Daimler-Benz and convinced the latter to start a racing-engine company with him in 1967. The company was called AMG, with the "AM" part of the initialism taken from the founders' last names, and the "G" coming from Großaspach, where Aufrecht lived, and where the engineers had perfected the 300 SE engine. A few years later, in 1971, an AMG-tuned Mercedes 300 SEL 6.8, nicknamed the "Red Pig" because of its bright red color, went on to win the 24 Hours of Spa. This car became one of the most successful models in Mercedes history, and popularized the AMG brand as a reputable name in the car modification industry. Mercedes and AMG continued to collaborate until 1999, when DaimlerChrysler AG (as the Mercedes Group was known at the time) bought a majority stake in AMG.