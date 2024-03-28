10 Legendary Vehicles That Were Powered By Inline-Six Engines

Inline-six engines differ from the brawnier V8 and high-strung four-cylinder cousins by offering the true automotive soundtrack. By cramming six cylinders in a straight line, inline-six engines deliver a surge of power in a smooth symphony.

Thanks to perfect balance and gutsy torque, the inline-six engine layout has been the beating heart of iconic vehicles for over a century. These are among the most iconic vehicles that roared with the soul of an inline-six engine, from the Aston Martin DB5, the car that defined James Bond's cool, to the timeless beauty of the Jaguar E-Type to BMW M's first vehicle, the BMW M1.

This isn't just a history lesson; it is a glimpse into the incredible lineup of vehicles that use the straight-six engine. These vehicles redefined performance and cemented the inline-six's place in automotive history. Here's a deeper dive into these engineering marvels, the unmatched experiences they offer, and everything that makes them special.