12 Of The Most Beautiful Vintage Cars Every Collector Wants

Robert Cumberford, Automotive Design Editor for Automobile magazine, says, "Good design is about the beauty of line." Automobile designs with lines that sweep unimpeded from front to rear, like those of a Ferrari Testarossa, tend to offer an attractive sense of motion and draw the eye. While the phrase "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" expresses the subjective nature of judging a vintage car's beauty, aesthetic appeal is not always the exclusive factor. According to automobile design experts, an attractive design communicates what lies within. A sports car's appeal comes not just from its exotic, aggressive looks or sleek, smooth, flowing lines but often from its performance and handling.

Some collectors see the beauty of vintage cars as an investment opportunity. According to Investopedia, "Classic cars, in general, gain in value more than other types of collectibles..." Other collectors see beauty in the exquisite craftsmanship, timeless charm, or the scent of aged artisan leather upholstery. Still, others may choose the cars they collect for nostalgic reasons, such as the model they drove in their youth. Among all the beautiful vintage cars available, a select few appeal to all types of collectors. Here are 12 of the most beautiful.