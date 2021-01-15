This 1962 Jaguar E-Type is a collector’s dream come true

No doubt, the original Series I Jaguar E-Type produced from 1961 to 1968 is one of those rare unicorn barn finds. Not only is it the most beautiful car ever made, according to most experts, but the Series I E-Type’s 3.8-liter inline-six motor is considered one of the greatest engines ever fitted to a production car.

No wonder our jaws dropped upon seeing this immaculate 1962 Series I E-Type coupe. It took 18 months and 3,200 working hours for Kent-based restorer E-Type UK to bring back to its former glory, and it’s all worth it. The car was purchased by its current owner, Stephen Jones, in 2014, and it only switched hands three times after rolling off the assembly lot in 1962.

Recently, Jones commissioned E-Type UK to restore the coupe. The instructions were clear: Retain as many of the original factory specs as possible, using only period-correct replacement parts and the original silver grey paint job and maroon interior.

This Jag E-Type is an original right-hand drive model with a straight rear bulkhead, the latter only found in 580 models of the Series I E-Type, making it a highly-desirable trait among connoisseurs. And despite remaining true to the original car, E-Type UK gave the vintage engine a sprinkling of modernity to improve performance while reducing emissions.

The new 3.8-liter inline-six has larger throttle bodies, a new cooling system, and electronic fuel injection. It also has a new 5-speed manual stick, although E-Type UK was kind enough to restore the factory’s original 4-speed manual gearbox. This magnificent E-Type is sitting on updated springs and dampers, while 16-inch Turino wheels are standard to commensurate the retro vibe.

The best news? This classic Jag E-Type is for sale. Given E-Type Jags are fetching astrological sums at auctions, we doubt it’ll cost more than an $800,000 Eagle E-Type Lightweight Spyder GT. If you have six figures to spare on a vintage E-Type Jag, E-Type UK will be more than happy to reveal the asking price to interested parties.