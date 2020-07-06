Aston Martin’s first DB5 Goldfinger Continuation model is ready for delivery

Nothing is stopping Aston Martin from finishing the first-ever new DB5 to roll off the assembly line. After more than 50 years, the all-new DB5 Goldfinger Continuation has been completed and is ready for delivery. Created in association with EON Productions, Aston’s newest DB5 Goldfinger is a gentleman’s dream come true.

It is a genuine privilege, and significant responsibility, to have been involved in the shaping of this new DB5 and to be helping to lead the creation of new versions od this automotive icon,” said Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda. “The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50 plus-year association with James Bond.”

Perhaps, the most desirable features of the new DB5 Goldfinger are the working Bond-style gadgets. The list includes a rear smoke screen deliver system, a simulated oil slick delivery system, and revolving number plates with triple plates for the front and rear. And if you find yourself accosted by some baddies, you have simulated twin front machine guns, a bulletproof rear shield, battering rams in the front and rear, and a simulated tire slasher.

Really, even Q would approve of the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation. The interior is not spared from the Bond treatment. It has an old-school telephone in the driver’s door, a simulated radar screen tracker map (in the absence of Google Maps), a gear knob actuator button, and switchgear mounted in the armrest and center console.

The list of gadgets doesn’t end there. You also get a hidden weapons storage tray under the seats along with a nifty remote control. The latter allows you to control/activate/deactivate the in-car gadgetry from afar, like how James Bond would do it.

The Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation is equipped with aluminum body panels and a mild steel chassis. Motivation is courtesy of a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated inline-six motor pumping out 290-horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed ZF manual gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential.

It’s also purported to be a lively handler with rack and pinion steering, live axle rear suspension, and coilover damper units with anti-roll bars in the front. Aston Martin is only making 25 examples of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation with base prices starting at $3.4-million each.

“To see, the first customer car finished, and realize that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment,” concluded Reichman.

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation Gallery