2027 Genesis GV60 Magma Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: We've Driven Them Both, Here's What Stands Out

Both cars are all-wheel drive and push out more than enough power for some crazy-pants performance. The GV60's two motors can produce up to 641 horsepower and 580 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to scoot it to 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 164 miles per hour. Not too shabby, eh?

The Ioniq 5 N comes in with pretty good numbers as well. Maximum power output is the same, but the torque number is a notch lower at 568 pound-feet. It weighs 77 pounds less, but that's enough to get it to sprint to 62 miles per hour in the same amount of time as the GV60, even though it has less torque. Top speed here is a bit less: "just" 162 mph.

To access all that power the steps are similar in both cars. Press the button labeled Boost on the GV60's steering wheel and you get maximum performance for 15 seconds. Otherwise you're looking at 601 ponies and 546 pound-feet of twist. Hyundai calls its button N Grin Boost and it only allows you to enjoy max performance for 10 seconds. When not engaged the Ioniq 5 N is good for 601 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque, so much more even matched here.

Both EVs use a simulated gear shift pattern and audible cues to make the driving experience more visceral and they each do a fantastic job in their own unique way. They cut power briefly on each click of the paddle shifter and bring it back quickly, making my head snap back with inertia. Each allows for eight gear changes and like a real transmission attached to an internal combustion engine, if you're in the wrong gear for the speed, you'll lug around a corner or bounce off the "rev limiter," depending on how bad you're shifting. In either case, it should feel hokey but it's pure joy.

However, while the Ioniq 5 N uses the turbocharged four-cylinder Elantra N as its audio inspiration, the GV60 uses a deeper V6 rumble that doesn't hit the redline until 9,000 rpm. You can wring out this EV seemingly forever before you hear the "Bap bap bap," of the simulated rev limiter.