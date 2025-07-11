Where Are Genesis Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Genesis is a relatively new luxury automaker from the land of K‑pop and kimchi, and like those cultural exports, it's gaining global attention fast. Backed by Hyundai's industrial might, Genesis is now on a mission to irritate conventional luxury automakers like a persistent mosquito on a warm, humid afternoon.

Just coming off its best sales year so far, Genesis sold 75,003 cars sold in 2024 as per information compiled by CarPro — an 8% year‑over‑year increase over 2023's 65,398 vehicles. To put yearly sales into perspective, that's neck-and-neck with Porsche, and around 17,800 more cars than Infiniti, Nissan's luxury branch. Genesis, with its initial introduction in 2017 as a brand, has not completed a decade in the market. However, overtaking a much older and established rival brand like Infiniti in sales is an extraordinary feat.

Genesis Motors is to Hyundai what Lexus is to Toyota, or Acura is to Honda — an upmarket luxury wing of its mainstream brand. Sold globally, most of the models currently on sale like the G70, G80, GV60, G90, and GV80, are manufactured in Hyundai's facility in Ulsan, South Korea. The only exception is the GV70 electric crossover, which is manufactured in Hyundai's Montgomery plant in Alabama, United States.