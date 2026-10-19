5 Smartphones Coming Out Soon You Should Know About Before Buying An iPhone 18 Pro

Apple unveiled the latest generation of the iPhone in September, announcing two Pro models and the first foldable iPhone. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max don't feature a drastically different design from the previous year, but they do pack in some notable upgrades under the hood. For starters, the A20 Pro powering the devices is based on the new 2nm process and has twice the AI performance of the A19 Pro. With iOS 27's showpiece being Siri AI, it's safe to say that the iPhone 18 Pro will age more gracefully thanks to all of that extra compute.

Both iPhone 18 Pro models also come with a six-blade aperture system that lets you manually adjust how much light enters the camera, giving you greater control over the depth of field. Apple has also promised better battery life and faster charging speeds at up to 60W with a compatible power adapter. Unfortunately, as most of Apple's products have seen price hikes, the iPhone 18 Pro devices are now $100 more expensive than before. Pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,200 for 256GB of storage and $1,300 for the bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max.

As we've explored in our review of the iPhone 18 Pro, the smartphone is undeniably powerful. However, there are a couple of upcoming smartphone releases that could be a better fit for people who don't need the most powerful iPhone or those who prefer the Android ecosystem.