What Does The 'A' Stand For On Google Pixel A-Series Phones?
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If you've ever wondered what the "A" stands for in Google's Pixel A-series phones, you're not alone. The letter appears on different budget Pixel phones, but the company has never officially revealed what it stands for. That said, some in the tech media speculate that it stands for "affordable." These speculations aren't out of the blue, however. Google's official blog post announcing the Pixel 3a called it "the helpful (and more affordable) phone by Google," which gave rise to the speculation.
If it stands for affordable, that could also explain why Google has never said it, as it could make the Pixel A-series phones look cheap. While there isn't an official direct confirmation from the company, the speculation makes sense when you think about it, considering how the Pixel A-series is stacked against the rest of the company's smartphone lineup as the cheapest Pixel-branded phones. For example, the Pixel 10 starts at $799, while the Pixel 10a costs $499.
We've already explored why the Pixel 10a is cheaper than the Pixel 10, which, in a nutshell, comes down to slight differences in their innards and build materials. The key idea behind the A-series is simple: offering buyers many of the features that make Pixel phones appealing while making a few compromises here and there to keep the price lower. The A-series is for those who don't need all the bells and whistles in Google's flagship Pixel phones.
The history of Google's Pixel A-series phones
The Pixel A-series didn't exist when the company unveiled its first Pixel-branded devices (a 5-inch Google Pixel and 5.5-inch Google Pixel XL) on October 4, 2016. Instead, Google released the first A-series Pixel phone, the Pixel 3a, in mid-2019. Actually, it wasn't just one device; there were two models: a $399 5.6-inch Pixel 3a and a slightly bigger 6-inch Pixel 3a XL that cost $479. The two offered some of the key features found in the flagship Pixel 3 series, like the camera, and made a few compromises, such as skipping wireless charging, to keep the price low.
With the 3a and 3a XL, a precedent was set, and Google still uses that formula to make the Pixel A-series phones cheap to this day. Next, Google launched the Pixel 4a in August 2020 but without an XL variant. Instead, it introduced the Pixel 4a 5G with 5G support in September. The 5G variant added a few extra niceties, like a slightly bigger OLED screen, a better 7 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chip (as opposed to the 8nm Snapdragon 730G in the 4G Pixel 4a), and an ultrawide sensor.
Starting with the Pixel 5a 5G in 2021, the company started offering just a single budget-focused A-series model, and it has been that way ever since. After the 5a 5G in 2021, the company continued its yearly release schedule. It launched the 6a in 2022, the 7a in 2023, the 8a in 2024, and the 9a in 2025. As of this writing, the latest A-series model is the Pixel 10a, launched in mid-2026.