How Does Google Make Its 'A' Series Pixel Phones So Cheap?

The launch of the Pixel 10 in 2025 marked a decade since the series first debuted, and all these years gave Google an opportunity to find its footing in the extremely crowded industry of smartphones. Pixels are pretty infamous when it comes to performance or battery life, but they're easy recommendations to those looking for a phone with clean software and an excellent camera setup. Google's lineup is also pretty streamlined — you have the base Pixel model each year, alongside Pro and Pro XL variants. The most expensive model is a foldable. Then there's the budget-friendly option that often gets announced half a year later, bearing the "a" suffix.

The Pixel 10a starts at $500 for the 128GB version. By comparison, the regular Pixel 10 is priced at $800 and the 10 Pro at $1,000 — and both come with the same capacity. In order to achieve a price difference as large as this, Google makes some compromises. You start noticing differences as soon as you pick the Pixel 10a up. Though it uses the same aluminum frame as the Pixel 10, it swaps its glass back for a composite plastic panel. You also lose the telephoto camera on the rear, which can come in handy for capturing subjects that are far away.

The Pixel "a" series also cuts the usual corners by packing in a less powerful chip, slower wireless charging, and a slightly inferior display. Yet, these regularly rank as some of the best budget-friendly phones around.