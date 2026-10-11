15 Tech Brands Owned By Google

These days, if you know the name of any brand focused on technology, it's probably either a major corporate entity or under the umbrella of one. The real owners behind the world's biggest tech companies have been pulling countless people and products into their workforce in one way or another — and that's especially the case with Google and its parent company, Alphabet. In fact, there are many different brands under Alphabet's thumb, which (for the purposes of this article) also counts as being owned by Google. If you include brands that have gone defunct, the full list is very long, too — these acquisitions have been occurring for decades, after all.

A few product lines are very obviously owned by Google, such as the Google Pixel or Chromebook, but these were started by the company, and there's very little question as to their original and continued ownership. Things get a bit trickier when you look at the backstory for the brands included on this list, as they were either acquired or eventually joined under the Alphabet banner. That's what we'll be focusing on here. There's a good chance that you might not have known some of these were even owned by Google in the first place.