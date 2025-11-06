YouTube TV Users Are Missing Out Big Time Because Disney And Google Can't Agree
The future of broadcast and streaming at two of the biggest platforms in the U.S. is currently tangled in a deadlock. And it's the consumers who paid for a combined bundle who are now paying the price for it by losing access. On the last day of October, Disney-owned channels like ESPN and ABC went dark on YouTube TV, and so far, neither party has agreed on a resolution. Disney and YouTube's parent company, Google are currently feuding over contract renewal terms, but it seems all talks have hit a wall. As a result, over 20 channels that include popular names such as ABC, FX, NatGeo, and Disney Channel are staring at an uncertain absence from YouTube. In the meantime, customers are voicing their outrage on social channels and public forums, not only because these services are no longer accessible, but also due to the repeated price hikes for the YouTube TV bundle, only for them to be left in the dark in the end.
The sparring parties are offering miffed customers an olive branch in the form of a $20 credit if the Disney-owned channels aren't accessible for a prolonged spell. Disney argues that Google isn't interested in offering a fair deal, and that they simply want to eliminate the competition by souring the streaming experience of rival platforms for viewers. Google, on the other hand, claims that Disney was using the threat of multi-channel blackout to force a new contract that would ultimately raise the price of YouTube TV for consumers. The fight is over compensation. The Athletic reports that Google isn't willing to pay Disney what the latter is demanding for streaming access to its programming slate, which includes heavy-hitters like the entire ESPN network and ABC.
A bad place for customers paying top dollars
YouTube TV is currently priced at $82.99 per month in the U.S., making it one of the most expensive multi-channel streaming services out there. For comparison, ESPN Select starts at $11.99, while the Unlimited tier costs $29.99 each month. It seems the two sides are taking their war beyond YouTube TV. As per a report by 9to5Google, Disney content is also disappearing from other Google properties, such as Google Play, Google TV, and the vanilla YouTube portfolio, as well. And it's not just streaming content that subscribers are losing out on. "Recordings of Disney content will be removed," Google says as a footnote on a support page. At the end of the day, the feud is an unsavory reminder that, in the age of streaming, customers don't really own anything. And even if they are long-term subscribers, they are always at the mercy of publishers.
But that's still not the end of the story. Google is also pulling YouTube and Google Play out of the Movies Anywhere program. Three days ago, Google publicly rejected Disney's proposal terms. Instead, it made a counteroffer that sought to restore ABC and ESPN access immediately on YouTube, while the two companies negotiated further. The feud has been a significant inconvenience not only for users but also for other industry stakeholders. "Particularly concerning is that consumers are now being forced to buy more streaming services from one of the parties in the dispute to get the content that they literally already paid for," Chris Ripley, the CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group, was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter. Unfortunately, an immediate resolution appears to be out of sight.