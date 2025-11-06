YouTube TV Users Are Missing Out Big Time Because Disney And Google Can't Agree

The future of broadcast and streaming at two of the biggest platforms in the U.S. is currently tangled in a deadlock. And it's the consumers who paid for a combined bundle who are now paying the price for it by losing access. On the last day of October, Disney-owned channels like ESPN and ABC went dark on YouTube TV, and so far, neither party has agreed on a resolution. Disney and YouTube's parent company, Google are currently feuding over contract renewal terms, but it seems all talks have hit a wall. As a result, over 20 channels that include popular names such as ABC, FX, NatGeo, and Disney Channel are staring at an uncertain absence from YouTube. In the meantime, customers are voicing their outrage on social channels and public forums, not only because these services are no longer accessible, but also due to the repeated price hikes for the YouTube TV bundle, only for them to be left in the dark in the end.

The sparring parties are offering miffed customers an olive branch in the form of a $20 credit if the Disney-owned channels aren't accessible for a prolonged spell. Disney argues that Google isn't interested in offering a fair deal, and that they simply want to eliminate the competition by souring the streaming experience of rival platforms for viewers. Google, on the other hand, claims that Disney was using the threat of multi-channel blackout to force a new contract that would ultimately raise the price of YouTube TV for consumers. The fight is over compensation. The Athletic reports that Google isn't willing to pay Disney what the latter is demanding for streaming access to its programming slate, which includes heavy-hitters like the entire ESPN network and ABC.