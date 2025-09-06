YouTube TV Pricing: How Much Does It Really Cost?
Since its beginnings in 2017, YouTube's extensive catalogue has made it one of the top live TV streamers. Offering a base package of over 100 channels, the Google-owned network lets its users stream traditional live content, keep up with their favorite shows on major channels like Fox, NBC, TNT, and CBS, and access local sports and news. Several premium add-ons allow users to customize their viewing experiences with a litany of niche and premium television channels. Now with roughly 9.4 million subscribers, the distributor has cornered over 40% of the virtual multichannel video programming distributor market, beating out competitors like Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and fuboTV to become the premier choice for cord-cutters everywhere.
While much of the company's initial success was rooted in its unbeatable $35/month price, the days of YouTube undercutting competitors are gone. In a trend that resembles the broader streaming landscape, rising costs, the addition of live sports, and increased investor demands have pressured YouTube to raise prices in search of profitability. Instituting a nearly 15% price hike at the start of 2025, the Google-owned television network now resembles its cable rivals in price, charging $82.99 per month for its base package. But with add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket, Entertainment Plus, 4K Plus, and a host of others, one's YouTube TV price can quickly hit triple digits. With these costs in mind, one can't help but ask whether it's time to seek YouTube TV alternatives. But before you decide whether or not to steer clear of the popular app, dive into its best features — and their subsequent prices — to gauge whether YouTube TV is right for you.
Mounting costs
For many users, YouTube TV's new $82.99 subscription may cause sticker shock. It's the fifth price hike; YouTube TV is now nearly 2.5x its original cost. Once a discount streamer, YouTube TV is now in line with major cable plans, costing only four dollars less than DIRECTV's base package. However, these price hikes aren't completely arbitrary, as YouTube's current package more than doubles its original 40 channels, including 78 of the U.S.'s 100 most popular channels, an improved sports package, and live local television for over 98% of households, as opposed to YouTube's initial five-city launch. It also aligns Google's pricing with competitors Hulu with Live TV and Fubo.
While YouTube's extensive catalogue of subscription add-ons enhances the viewing experience, it can also lead to mounting prices. The company's 4K Plus, for instance, allows users to access several premium features, including unlimited simultaneous streams, offline viewing, and 4K quality on select programming for an extra $9.99/month. Viewers who want HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, or STARZ can subscribe to all four with YouTube's $29.99 Entertainment Plus bundle. Additional Premium TV channels like ALLBLK, MGM+, and Shudder, offering niche and popular content alike, can also be added, starting at $1.99/month. Spanish speakers can add over 25 unique channels for $14.99/month.
One of the biggest selling points for YouTube TV is its status as the sole provider of NFL Sunday Ticket. But the add-on is set to look a bit different in 2025, as an antitrust lawsuit has prompted Google to offer month-to-month subscriptions. While yearlong plans for new subscribers and loyal customers cost $276 and $378 per year, users seeking extra flexibility can do so with up to four monthly payments of $85 and $115, respectively. Thirteen additional sports channels can be added via the $10.99/month Sports Plus bundle.
Getting Started
One perk of YouTube TV is its simple sign-up process. With no contract, annual fee, or burdensome installations, users only need a Google account and valid payment details to start streaming. Cancelling YouTube TV is also straightforward without the hassle of cancellation penalties or hidden fees. With that in mind, however, Google doesn't offer refunds for partial billing periods, so be careful to time your cutting of the YouTube cord properly.
Luckily, most modern smart televisions, game consoles, tablets, and phones are compatible via the YouTube TV app, including those of competitors like Amazon, Roku, Apple TV, and Apple TV 4K. Apple and Android devices running iOS 15 and Android 5.0 Lollipop or later can watch television through the application. For best results, viewers are encouraged to have an internet connection of 3 Mbps or higher. If using a web browser, it's best to have the latest version of Chrome or Firefox. Users can check compatibility on Google's support site.
To sign up, users can visit https://tv.youtube.com/welcome/. Each subscription comes with up to six accounts, each with its own DVR library with unlimited cloud space. Unfortunately, YouTube TV only supports three simultaneous streams, unless users upgrade to 4k Plus. Another key point to consider is that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are not included in your YouTube TV subscription. Unfortunately for international travelers and expats, YouTube TV is not available abroad, although 4K subscribers can download their favorite content for offline viewing.