YouTube TV Pricing: How Much Does It Really Cost?

Since its beginnings in 2017, YouTube's extensive catalogue has made it one of the top live TV streamers. Offering a base package of over 100 channels, the Google-owned network lets its users stream traditional live content, keep up with their favorite shows on major channels like Fox, NBC, TNT, and CBS, and access local sports and news. Several premium add-ons allow users to customize their viewing experiences with a litany of niche and premium television channels. Now with roughly 9.4 million subscribers, the distributor has cornered over 40% of the virtual multichannel video programming distributor market, beating out competitors like Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and fuboTV to become the premier choice for cord-cutters everywhere.

While much of the company's initial success was rooted in its unbeatable $35/month price, the days of YouTube undercutting competitors are gone. In a trend that resembles the broader streaming landscape, rising costs, the addition of live sports, and increased investor demands have pressured YouTube to raise prices in search of profitability. Instituting a nearly 15% price hike at the start of 2025, the Google-owned television network now resembles its cable rivals in price, charging $82.99 per month for its base package. But with add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket, Entertainment Plus, 4K Plus, and a host of others, one's YouTube TV price can quickly hit triple digits. With these costs in mind, one can't help but ask whether it's time to seek YouTube TV alternatives. But before you decide whether or not to steer clear of the popular app, dive into its best features — and their subsequent prices — to gauge whether YouTube TV is right for you.