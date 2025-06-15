How To Cancel Your YouTube TV Membership

In 2024, YouTube TV surpassed Dish to become the largest pay TV provider in the US with around 8 million subscribers. Many research companies, like MoffettNathanson, also believe that by the end of 2026, we'll see YouTube TV at the top of the list. A prime reason behind such a bold prediction is that ever since its launch, the platform has seen continuous growth, and why wouldn't it? YouTube TV has an easy-to-navigate user interface and offers a huge collection of channels. Furthermore, it also comes with many exciting features like the ability to record programs, watch content in 4K, and more.

In January 2025, Google increased the price of YouTube TV from $72.99 to $82.99 per month to manage the rising content cost. It's completely normal not to be comfortable spending an extra $10 each month on a mere streaming platform. Fortunately, there are many YouTube TV alternatives that you can opt for to ensure that you're not disconnected from the entertainment world. But before you do that, you must cancel your YouTube TV subscription.