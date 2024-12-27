4 Cheaper Alternatives To YouTube TV
There's no official date marking the beginning of the cord-cutting movement, but most would agree that the launch of Netflix's streaming service was when it started gaining momentum. For years, cable had dominated the television industry, and people became fed up with paying excessive fees for hundreds of channels they barely watched. Cord-cutting provided people with an alternative to expensive cable and an easy way for them to watch what they wanted when they wanted.
As more services like Hulu, Amazon Video, and HBO Go went online, cord-cutting became an even more attractive option, offering users a low-cost, personalized viewing experience. For many, these streaming platforms felt revolutionary, and in many ways, they were. For the first time, there were viable options other than cable, and viewers felt empowered to take their business elsewhere. YouTube TV didn't make its debut until 2017, and by then, the skinny bundle was a thing. With a skinny bundle, users could subscribe to a package of channels similar to cable but at a much lower cost. While the skinny bundle offered fewer channels than cable, for most, it was enough.
YouTube TV followed this model, offering a lineup of popular channels and quickly becoming one of the best live TV streaming services. When the service began, it was priced at what many considered a reasonable $34.99/month. However, the company has steadily increased the price — a staggering 137% over the years — and with the latest hike, its base plan costs $82.99/month. As a result, many people are considering canceling their accounts. If you count yourself among that number, you'll be happy to know there are cheaper options.
Sling TV
As one of the most affordable live TV services available, Sling TV is worth checking out if YouTube TV's price has become too steep for you. The price is so low that its base plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, will cost you half of what you'd pay for many of its competitors. Sling Orange costs $40/month and comes with 35 channels, including the Disney Channel, ESPN, and ESPN2, making it a great choice for family-friendly entertainment and non-football sports like basketball.
If you're more of a football household, Sling Blue may be the better option. It also costs $40/month and includes a lot of football-specific content, so you get channels like Fox Sports 1 and the NFL Network that are missing from the Orange lineup. If you'd like the best of both worlds, you can sign up for Orange and Blue to get all of the channels both services offer.
The Sling Orange & Blue combo costs $55/month. You get the first month half off if you're a new customer, plus a free month of DVR Plus. While the question of whether to choose YouTube TV or Sling TV has been asked many times, YouTube's recent price increase may convince more people to move to the Sling TV camp.
Philo
Philo is a budget-friendly live TV service with a lineup of over 70 channels. Its offerings include AMC+, the History Channel, TLC, MTV, A&E, and Nickelodeon. If you're willing to forego live news, sports, and local channels, Philo can be a worthy alternative to the costlier live TV services. In return, you'll pay $28/month for the service after a 7-day free trial. The subscription includes unlimited access to Philo's on-demand library of over 75,000 movies and shows that can be played on any device and unlimited DVR, so you can record all the shows and movies you want and save them for up to 12 months.
You can stream on up to three devices simultaneously and create profiles for up to ten accounts. Philo also offers add-ons from AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and Movies & More for those looking for more premium TV and movies. If you want to test the waters before starting the free trial, you can sign up for Philo's free channel lineup; no credit card is required. If you're worried about the lack of local channels in Philo's lineup, one option is to invest in an indoor antenna to watch local broadcasts for free.
Frndly TV
While Frndly TV's live TV options aren't as extensive as some of its competitors, it makes up for its smaller lineup with a bargain-basement price. Frndly's basic plan is $6.99 and includes SD-quality video, live TV and on-demand, and streaming on one device. Pay a dollar more, and you move up to the classic plan for $7.99/month, which comes with HD-quality video, live TV and on-demand, simultaneous streaming on two devices, and unlimited DVR recording. Frndly's premium plan will set you back $9.99/month or $95.88/year (a 15% discount); for that price, you get HD-quality video, live TV and on-demand, simultaneous streaming on four devices, and unlimited DVR recording. Each plan includes a 7-day trial period and includes all of the channels.
A subscription to Frndly TV includes more than 50 live TV channels, including A&E, The HISTORY Channel, the Weather Channel, Lifetime, and all 3 Hallmark Channels. You can stream Frndly TV on most popular smart TVs and streaming devices, including Vizio TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. Classic and premium plans come with what's called a 72-hour look back in addition to unlimited DVR, which allows users to access shows and movies on the platform for 72 hours after they first air. If you subscribe to the classic plan, you can save DVR recordings for up to 3 months; with the premium plan, you can save them for up to 9 months.
Fubo
Like YouTube TV, Fubo's prices have increased over the past year. However, the streaming service's Essential and Pro plans are still slightly cheaper than what YouTube TV charges, at least for now. The Fubo Essential plan is $44.99 for the first month and $79.99 thereafter. It comes with over 150 local and national channels and unlimited DVR. You can stream on up to 10 devices from your home network and up to three devices away from home. You won't be able to watch regional NBA, NHL, or MLB games with this plan, but that saves you money because you can avoid the regional sports fee, which can cost as much as $15.99 based on your location.
Fubo's international sports coverage is one of its biggest selling points, and it's one of the best streaming services for live sports. The Essential plan includes channels that air the Premier League, Champions League, MLS, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, to name a few. ESPN, ESPN2, beIN SPORTS, NFL Network, Fox Sports, and TUDN are just a few of the sports channels included in the Fubo Essential package. As you'd expect with any comprehensive live TV service, live news, and local channels are also included.