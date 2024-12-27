4 Cheaper Alternatives To YouTube TV

There's no official date marking the beginning of the cord-cutting movement, but most would agree that the launch of Netflix's streaming service was when it started gaining momentum. For years, cable had dominated the television industry, and people became fed up with paying excessive fees for hundreds of channels they barely watched. Cord-cutting provided people with an alternative to expensive cable and an easy way for them to watch what they wanted when they wanted.

As more services like Hulu, Amazon Video, and HBO Go went online, cord-cutting became an even more attractive option, offering users a low-cost, personalized viewing experience. For many, these streaming platforms felt revolutionary, and in many ways, they were. For the first time, there were viable options other than cable, and viewers felt empowered to take their business elsewhere. YouTube TV didn't make its debut until 2017, and by then, the skinny bundle was a thing. With a skinny bundle, users could subscribe to a package of channels similar to cable but at a much lower cost. While the skinny bundle offered fewer channels than cable, for most, it was enough.

YouTube TV followed this model, offering a lineup of popular channels and quickly becoming one of the best live TV streaming services. When the service began, it was priced at what many considered a reasonable $34.99/month. However, the company has steadily increased the price — a staggering 137% over the years — and with the latest hike, its base plan costs $82.99/month. As a result, many people are considering canceling their accounts. If you count yourself among that number, you'll be happy to know there are cheaper options.

