YouTube TV Vs. Sling TV: Which Is Better In 2024?

No matter how easy streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ make it for us to watch our favorite movies and shows, there's still no comparing to the experience that comes with watching live TV for many of us. It's never been easier to scratch that itch nowadays, as there's no shortage of quality live TV streaming services to choose from. Likewise, it's easy to want to pit these services against one another as you pick one that's best for you or make a recommendation. Two platforms you often see compared with one another are YouTube TV and Sling TV.

At first glance, it's easy to see what would make both services comparable. Each offers a wide variety of popular live TV channels, can be watched on most common devices, and offer extended options for add-ons and extra features. But as you can imagine, there are a multitude of nuanced differences that come with each service, and it's important to take note of them before signing up for one.

I've personally had experience using a wide array of live TV streaming services in the past and was able to try out YouTube TV and Sling TV for the purposes of this article. This, along with additional research, went into making this comparison piece, where we'll be diving deep into the channels, layout, pricing, and additional features that each service has to offer to help you choose the best one for you.

