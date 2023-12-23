YouTube TV Pricing: How Much Does It Cost (And Is It Worth It)?

Despite the fact that cutting cable and satellite television has become a more popular option for many people, that doesn't mean they no longer want watch any form of live television. They would just rather purchase their channels from a digital service than needing to have some person come out an install a box or a dish that will end up costing more money than they wish to spend for a series of programs they may not want.

Among the digital TV options is YouTube TV, branching off from the immensely popular streaming site. The service offers over 100 channels, ranging from your standard networks to basic cable stations like HGTV, Nickelodeon, and Turner Classic Movies. It features a DVR system in case you aren't available during the show you want to watch live. In practice, it works like a basic cable provider, just without installation and hardware (along with the fees).

At a base level, YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month, though it is currently offering a discounted rate of $50.99 per month for your first three months of service for new customers. That sounds like quite a lot of money, especially when you factor in the streaming services like Netflix or Hulu you may already pay for ... and that it doesn't include premium add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket or Max. The question then becomes if it is the better deal people think it to be.