Hulu Live TV Vs. Sling TV: Which Service Is Better?

Nowadays more people than ever are ditching their traditional television plans in favor of on-demand and over-the-top (OTT) live streaming alternatives. This is because while cable and satellite were once the only options for quality television channels, the improved reliability of the internet now gives households more entertainment options without requiring any bit of sacrifice, at least when it comes to channel availability and features. When interested in live TV specifically, consumers can turn to OTT services to watch their favorite networks, but over the internet rather than through a cable or satellite box.

There are quite a few OTT TV streaming options, including some fairly obscure platforms like Philo. Two of the best-known live internet television services are Hulu Live TV and Sling TV. Both of these platforms have been around for quite a while now and have been generally well-received by the public. While each option offers the same type of service at its foundation — live television streamed over the internet — they are quite different when it comes to pricing and how their plans work. Which is the better option for someone ready to ditch their cable box?