5 More Affordable Alternatives To YouTube TV

Cable and satellite TV services are expensive. That's not new, but they are recently joined by some streaming services like YouTube TV. Prices for live TV streaming have been creeping up for a few years, with a YouTube TV subscription now costing $82.99 per month — a $10 increase since two years ago. It might be a little cheaper than traditional cable, and it doesn't come with long-term contracts, but the price is high enough to make you question if you're really getting enough value for your hard-earned money.

The truth is, there are tons of other options out there that will let you watch your favorite content without costing you an arm and a leg. And no, we're not talking about typical streaming contenders like Netflix and HBO Max. Those juggernauts thrive on the content-on-demand format, but lack the linear programming and live TV that people go to cable and YouTube TV for. Here are five affordable internet TV services that we can recommend as alternatives to YouTube TV.