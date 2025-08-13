5 More Affordable Alternatives To YouTube TV
Cable and satellite TV services are expensive. That's not new, but they are recently joined by some streaming services like YouTube TV. Prices for live TV streaming have been creeping up for a few years, with a YouTube TV subscription now costing $82.99 per month — a $10 increase since two years ago. It might be a little cheaper than traditional cable, and it doesn't come with long-term contracts, but the price is high enough to make you question if you're really getting enough value for your hard-earned money.
The truth is, there are tons of other options out there that will let you watch your favorite content without costing you an arm and a leg. And no, we're not talking about typical streaming contenders like Netflix and HBO Max. Those juggernauts thrive on the content-on-demand format, but lack the linear programming and live TV that people go to cable and YouTube TV for. Here are five affordable internet TV services that we can recommend as alternatives to YouTube TV.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a somewhat affordable live TV streaming service. Its plans start at $45.99 per month, and they usually have a promotional offer for customers to get a discount on their first month. You can watch live TV shows and sporting events, as well as news channels, both local and national. In addition to live TV, the platform includes a massive library with thousands of titles available to stream on demand.
Sling TV offers two plans: Orange and Blue. They are focused on "Sports and Family" and "News and Entertainment" respectively, and both are full of popular networks you'll recognize. If you can't make up your mind, there's an option to get both packages for a higher rate. Alternatively, you can choose one plan and switch to the other later on if you change your mind, since there are no long-term contracts. Sling's pricing is nearly half that of YouTube TV and other competitors.
Philo
Philo is no stranger to raising subscription prices, but it managed to remain affordable all throughout. This is an affordable streaming service that includes some of the most popular networks out there, including AMC, The History Channel, and MTV. There are more than 70 channels total, many of which you'll find on traditional cable and satellite TV. It offers a mix of live TV, on-demand content, and even DVR, so you don't have to worry about missing your favorite shows. It's easily one of the cheapest ways to watch live TV without a cable subscription.
Philo is already priced lower than bigger players like YouTube TV and Fubo, with plans starting at $28 a month. They also offer a free seven-day trial so you can get an idea of what's on offer. Some Philo channels are free (with ads) and require no credit card or subscription. The paid service supports up to three devices at once, making it a good deal for large families and for those who like to watch TV on the go via smartphone or tablet.
Hulu Live
Hulu, which is now part of Disney Plus, isn't just for on-demand content but includes a separate service for live TV access. It's as easy to set up as a normal Hulu account, but it lets you watch more than 95 live TV channels. These are channels you're probably already familiar with, like CNN, PBS, Cartoon Network, and TNT, among many others. Hulu's live TV service includes access to the streaming service's complete on-demand catalog.
Price-wise, Hulu Live costs as much as YouTube TV: $82.99 per month. That does not make it cheaper, sure, but Hulu arguably includes more high-profile channels and streaming services like Disney Plus and ESPN. This means you get a solid live TV selection with DVR capabilities plus three streaming services, all for the same price as YouTube TV, which ultimately makes it more valuable. Meanwhile, YouTube TV doesn't even give you YouTube Premium.
Frndly TV
Frndly TV is one of the lesser-known streaming services, but its low monthly pricing is quickly changing that. Plans start at just $6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial to see what the platform offers. This streaming app gives you access to more than 50 channels, including the Lifetime Movie Network, Ion, and Court TV. You can stream Frndly TV on most devices, like Roku, Samsung, and Apple TV, and even take your subscription on the go with Android and Apple devices.
Frndly's platform lives up to its name with low-cost pricing compared to bigger players, a user-friendly interface, and multiscreen viewing. Frndly can be streamed to up to four devices at once, including mobile devices. You can even record multiple channels at once thanks to its cloud-based DVR function. If you happen to miss a show or movie you haven't recorded, don't worry. You can rewinding time by up to 72 hours with the Look Back feature.
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is one of many free streaming services, but it comes with a lot of premium-grade content, being home to major TV series and movies you'll be sure to recognize. It has quite a wide range of products on offer, too, from oldies like The Andy Griffith Show to staples of modern TV like Criminal Minds.
Unlike most free streaming services that only serve up content on demand, Pluto TV gives you both on-demand and linear programming. You can search for specific shows and movies for immediate access, or pick one of a wide range of channels and watch "whatever's on." You can filter the live TV options by category, like drama, or true crime, or scroll through a channel's selection to see what's playing and what's coming up next.
Whether you want live TV or on-demand shows, Pluto TV is completely free, though it does have a lot of ads. You can create an account to save your watch times and progress on a show, or skip the registration and just start watching.