Here's Why You Might Want To Steer Clear Of YouTube TV

Cutting the cord has never been more tempting or easier. In this golden age of streaming, many of us have turned to streaming services like YouTube and Sling TV. Well, they offer more flexible solutions compared to traditional cable subscriptions. Plus, why should you be tied to specific broadcast times and longer contracts when you can access content that suits your interests on multiple devices at your convenience (all while paying less)? Well, that's precisely the appeal of some of these major streaming services.

However, it's worth noting that with the sheer number of streaming options available today, you'll want to be cautious when selecting your preferred streaming service. After all, as convenient and flexible as these services may seem, they come at a cost.

YouTube TV, for instance, is one of the most talked-about live TV streaming services today. Well, it offers an appealing channel lineup, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a range of premium add-ons like Showtime and HBO Max. It also gives subscribers access to an extensive library of on-demand content and out-of-market games through sports networks like NFL RedZone. Despite these benefits, though, YouTube TV has some drawbacks that you should consider before subscribing. For instance, it comes at a steeper price than other services at $82.99 monthly — a price that has risen by $10 in the past two years.