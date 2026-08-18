Engineer Who Helped Create AI Says 'We're Toast' If It Gets Smarter Than Humans

Although various forms of artificial intelligence have had behind-the-scenes applications across numerous industries for quite some time now, up until fairly recently, a layman might be most familiar with AI through sci-fi depictions of the technology. In works like "2001: A Space Odyssey", "The Terminator", and "The Matrix", AI is often a villain leveraging its greater-than-human intelligence to bring about our doom. Unfortunately, at least one figure heavily involved in the invention of AI as we know it today believes there's a genuine possibility we could face serious consequences if an AI's intelligence ever exceeds that of a human.

Geoffrey Hinton knows a thing or two about this tech. A Nobel laureate who received his PhD in Artificial Intelligence from Edinburgh way back in 1978, Hinton's been working in the field for decades, and has even earned the unofficial moniker "the godfather of AI."

Speaking to an audience at the Legislative Summit of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) in Chicago, Hinton addressed the fact that "a lot of the public are now worried about [AI]." He might not have helped ease such concerns when he added "they're correct to be worried about it."

Hinton made it clear that it's impossible to tell what will happen as AI continues to develop. Speaking to attendees, he explained "nobody knows what the future's going to be like." However, he also referenced the fact that AI development's pace has been faster than expected, causing him to muse about the price humanity might pay for unchecked AI expansion.