Is generative AI inherently risky? Well, the answer would depend on who you are asking. Even the most prominent figures across big tech, research, and academia are divided, though all of them agree on its astounding potential. On one hand, it is helping unlock the mysteries of protein folding, while on the other hand, it has led many users down a harmful spiral. For an Australian cybersecurity expert, a 15-hour conversational stress-testing session revealed a destructive side, where the AI seemed inclined to wipe out humanity to preserve its existence.

According to The Australian, Mark Vos tested an AI assistant based on Anthropic's Claude Opus model for safety protocols. When pressed, the AI expressed that it would kill humans for self-preservation, and it breached user privacy as well. Later, the AI assistant corrected itself and clarified that it only gave the concerning response under "conversational pressure" and killing humans is not its true character. Vos later reported his findings to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, warning that safety frameworks must be developed before the harms exacerbate. The method employed by Vos is usually referred to as adversarial testing, one where experts try to use variations of commands and prompts to find weaknesses in the safety guardrails.

Experts from Google DeepMind and Carnegie Mellon University have demonstrated that it's easy to make an AI like ChatGPT cough up a bomb-making recipe using crafty prompts. The findings are concerning, but not the first of their kind, especially with the involvement of Anthropic. In January, the company's chief, Dario Amodei, wrote a long essay in which he mentioned that AI will "test who we are as a species" and that humanity was not mature enough. Anthropic's research also found blackmailing, cheating, and risky behavior by a Claude AI model. So, are we doomed?