AI Can Be A Dangerous Tool: Here Are Some Of The Biggest Concerns Among Workers

Are people who know more about AI less likely to trust it? Recently, The Guardian newspaper ran a story about AI workers who warn others to stay away from AI. The interviewees were people who had been employed to train AI. They expressed concerns about unchecked biases, having to assess responses to medical matters they weren't qualified to address, unclear instructions, a lack of training, and unreasonably short deadlines. Many of them now warn their friends and family about the dangers of AI and have banned their children from using it.

Accusations of misinformation or bias in AI are not new. The Guardian article, however, is interesting because it reflects the opinions of people nobody usually thinks to ask – AI testers with first-hand experience of the hours of low-paid human labor behind every AI launch. When high-profile AI experts talk about the risks of AI, people are more likely to listen. The campaign group Pause AI has an AI Probability of Doom list, based on what different individuals say is the likelihood of a "very bad outcome" from AI. The list features AI experts who have written books and academic papers about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Even big AI power brokers, with a vested interest in people funding and subscribing to AI, urge caution about blindly trusting AI. On the OpenAI podcast in June 2025, CEO Sam Altman said, "People have a very high degree of trust in ChatGPT, which is interesting because AI hallucinates. It should be the tech that you don't trust that much." Unlike the Guardian interviewees, however, Altman isn't discouraging people from using ChatGPT altogether.