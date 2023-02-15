Google Bought His Startup - Now This Tech Exec Is Sounding The Alarm

Your tech startup being acquired by a huge company like Google may seem like great news. You may think it means no more work, no more hustling, just a big fat check with a figure higher than you could ever spend scribbled on it. But some former startup owners continue to work, sometimes they even take on roles at the company that acquired their previous business. That's what AppSheet co-founder Praveen Seshadri did a few years ago.

The AppSheet co-founder interviewed with and received offers from Google twice in the early 2000s. Seshadri eventually joined for a mandatory "three year retention period" to help integrate the software he helped create into Google's vast network of products. Now that period is over, Seshadri has moved on, and the entrepreneur has provided a description of a "once-great company" that has "slowly ceased to function." The former employee says the revenue Google makes from advertising is essentially serving to paper over the cracks. He goes on to claim the company's lack of mission and urgency, its delusions of exceptionalism, and outright mismanagement are "core cultural problems" that could eventually lead to its downfall.

Seshardi goes on to liken Google's employees to "mice" trapped in "a maze of approvals, launch processes, legal reviews, performance reviews, exec reviews, documents, meetings, bug reports, triage, OKRs, H1 plans followed by H2 plans, all-hands summits, and inevitable reorgs." He also likens the perks, promotions, and complimentary meals on offer to the cheese mice are rewarded in. He says the complaints about recent layoffs show a lack of self-awareness on the part of the employees and management, and he goes on to paint a bleak picture of the company's future.