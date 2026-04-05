Alleged North Korean Hack Of US Companies Could Take 'Months' To Recover From

Hackers from North Korea have bugged software used by thousands of companies across the United States in an attempt to use stolen cryptocurrency to fund the country's nuclear and missile programs. So far, 135 devices across 12 companies have been confirmed compromised, but more victims could exist. It will take months to fully investigate and recover from what happened.

The targeted tool was Axios, a popular open-source JavaScript library used by developers to handle HTTP requests. The North Korean hacking group was able to access companies' systems using malware that essentially gives backdoor access to operating systems. The two targeted versions of Axios are downloaded more than 183 million times each week; companies that downloaded it during that time were left vulnerable to the attack.

While the full impact will take months to uncover, it's believed that hundreds of thousands of company secrets are already out there, making it comparable to the worst data breaches.