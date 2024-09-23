The Real Owners Behind The World's Biggest Tech Companies

Technology dominates our everyday lives, with devices such as smartphones, computers, and televisions playing a major role in how people work, rest, and play. As such, it shouldn't be a huge surprise that many of the largest companies in the world are tech companies. While there are some notable exceptions – such as the state-owned petroleum and natural gas company Saudi Aramco and shopping giant Walmart — most of largest companies in the world are focused on technology in one way or another.

The likes of Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet are worth trillions of dollars and have made famous entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg among the wealthiest people to have ever lived. However, while these well-known names are often the face of these tech companies, the truth is that most have a surprisingly diverse set of owners that are made up of individuals and investment firms.

Here, we are going to look at who actually owns the biggest tech companies in the world and how many shares they actually possess.