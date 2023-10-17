Here's How Much It Costs Apple To Build An iPhone (Compared To What You're Paying)

Smartphones are among the most indispensable of devices that many of us utilize on a daily basis. It can be difficult to imagine spending a day, or even a bathroom break, away from them. Apple's iPhone family is very prominent among the smartphone-owning population, with Statista reporting that Apple's phone took up 48.7% of the smartphone share in 2022.

That's an awful lot of iPhones — about 120 million of them in the U.S. alone. For any business, of course, it's important to spend money to make money, which raises an interesting question: What kind of profit may Apple have made from the success of the device?

An iPhone doesn't tend to come cheap, but it's important to understand approximately how much these phones cost the company to produce in the first place. While Apple doesn't release precise data regarding the costs of building the devices, estimates and details are available that can paint a vivid picture of its manufacturing costs.